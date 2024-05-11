Chiranjeevi Backs Bharat Ratna Demand for NT Rama Rao, Says It's His 'Long-Cherished Wish'

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi returned to Hyderabad after being honoured with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. The seasoned actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his devoted fans and well-wishers. Upon his arrival in the city, Chiranjeevi voiced his support for the demand of Bharat Ratna for Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, a Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The 68-year-old actor's homecoming was marked by a media interaction, where he seized the opportunity to share his long-standing desire to see the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao bestowed with the Bharat Ratna. The actor stated, "Just like many Telugu people, I have been waiting for the Bharat Ratna award to NT Rama Rao, too. It's been a long-cherished wish."

Chiranjeevi's views reflected those of other prominent figures from the Telugu film industry and political spheres, who, for over two decades, have been demanding for NT Rama Rao to be bestowed with the Bharat Ratna. Despite the persistent demands, the wait continues. The megastar's ardent appeal for this recognition stems from his deep admiration for Rama Rao's contributions to the Telugu community.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his next project, the highly anticipated Telugu film Vishwambhara, slated to go on floors in early 2025. The movie boasts an impressive cast, featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Trisha in lead roles, alongside Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role. As Chiranjeevi basks in the glory of his recent accolade, his fans eagerly await his next cinematic venture.