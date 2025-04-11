ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chhorii 2 X Reactions: Nushrratt, Soha, Gashmeer Deliver Strong Performances, But Pacing A Problem

Chhorii 2 is a gripping horror sequel led by Nushrratt Bharuccha's standout performance. It dropped on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in Chhorii 2
Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in Chhorii 2 (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: Chhorii 2, the eagerly awaited follow-up to the 2021 horror-thriller Chhorii, was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025, and has since triggered a stream of social media comments, especially on X (previously known as Twitter). Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis, the sequel again features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the leading role, but this time is supported by a cast including Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal.

Chhorii 2 picks up from where the last film ended. Sakshi (played by Nushrratt) once again tries to save her seven-year-old daughter from the dangerously dark supernatural cult while also confronting societal issues of superstition and other harmful practices. The balance of social commentary and horror is again the focus of the story.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Performance Earns Wide Applause

One thing nearly everyone on X agrees on is that Nushrratt carries the film with her emotionally charged and layered performance. From rage to helplessness and sheer maternal grit, the actor's portrayal of Sakshi has been called "outstanding" and "the backbone of the franchise."

One user wrote, "Solid performance by #NushrrattBharuccha in #Chhorii2! She nailed every emotion, rage, intensity, and pain- so well. The movie is decent, but her acting really lifted the impact. Its not easy to display multiple shades in a character especially in horror films,Well done @Nushrratt." Another added, "#Chhorii franchise has become synonymous with #NushrrattBharuccha and she once again delivers a first-rate performance."

Chhorii 2 X Review
Chhorii 2 X Review (Photo: X)

Gashmeer Mahajani's Fatherly Charm Wins Hearts

Fans of Gashmeer Mahajani were in for a treat with him featuring in the franchise. Netizens praised his chemistry with Nushrratt and his gentle on-screen presence as a protective father figure. "My boi is grabbing the deserving attention. His commendable performances, terrific action scenes, chem with Nusrat and baby girl r already appreciated by audiences and portals. Keep shining" one fan wrote. Another post read, "Gashmeer full-on father figure lag rahe the for Ishani… that's nice for the start. Picture abhi bhi baaki hai."

Chhorii 2 X Review
Chhorii 2 X Review (Photo: X)

Soha Ali Khan Makes a Mark

While Soha Ali Khan has less screen time compared to the leads, she was able to draw attention. Several viewers pointed out that she's one of the most underrated actors in Bollywood. Her role as Daasi Maa brought in a mix of mystique and dread, and fans appreciated her impactful presence, calling it "gusto-filled" and "well-crafted."

Overall Review

Going by X reviews, many felt director Vishal Furia deserves credit for creating some truly terrifying moments. The horror atmosphere blended with clever twists and a high-intensity climax had many viewers on the edge of their seats. However, several reviews raised concerns about the screenplay. A common critique was the slow pacing in the first half and that some logic, or tension, was lost at times. A viewer summed it nicely, saying: "The screenplay however has a few logical loopholes which dilute the impact. The pace in the first half is a tad slow, but the climax is pretty good."

While Chhorii 2 may not win over everyone, it is clear that it has made an impression on fans of the horror genre.

