Chhorii 2 Trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Her Worst Nightmare, Soha Ali Khan Adds Mystery To The Spine-Chilling Sequel

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming film Chhorii 2 have finally released the trailer on Thursday, April 3. It offers a glimpse into the next chapter of Nushrratt Bharuccha's spine-chilling horror saga. The sequel promises to escalate the horror, delving deeper into the eerie and supernatural world that made the first installment so haunting.

Set amid the backdrop of underground caves, Chhorii 2 follows Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha) as she fights dark forces in a desperate bid to safeguard her daughter, Ishani. The teaser depicts an explosive blend of supernatural horror and emotional drama, with Sakshi battling haunting apparitions, weird rituals, and foreboding folklore. The tension is heightened by the presence of Soha Ali Khan in a mysterious and menacing new role as Daasi Ma.

Speaking about reprising her role, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared, "Returning as Sakshi in Chhorii 2 has been one of the most intense yet rewarding experiences of my career. After 7 years of tirelessly protecting her child, Sakshi’s deepest fear comes true, which adds a whole new level of emotion and intensity to the narrative. The horror in this installment feels darker, more powerful, and very real because it taps into a mother’s worst nightmare. Vishal has masterfully woven spine-chilling moments with raw emotions, making the story a gripping blend of survival, love, and the lengths a mother will go to protect her child."

Soha Ali Khan, who is joining the Chhorii franchise for this sequel, too, shared her excitement about her role, saying, "Joining the talented cast of Chhorii 2 and stepping into such a complex role was a brand new and thrilling challenge for me. Being someone who has dabbled in many genres, what intrigued me the most about the film was how it combines disruptive, atmospheric horror with traditional folklore that is really representative of our culture. My character runs deep - there is eeriness, but a sense of intrigue. She's not easily predictable, so portraying her attributes was a really interesting character to portray on screen. Vishal has built a world where it feels like fear is sifting in all around you, and by being part of it, I was just able to explore a completely fresh side to my craft."

Director Vishal Furia, who helmed both films, shed light on the expanded universe of Chhorii 2. "With Chhorii 2, we didn't just want to make a sequel - we wanted to amplify everything that made the first film so haunting and emotionally powerful. The world of Chhorii expands in this chapter; the folklore runs deeper, and the evil Sakshi faces feels more personal and dangerous. We've introduced new characters, fresh subplots, and unexpected twists, all while staying true to the rooted backdrop that gives the story its unique authenticity. At the heart of it, Chhorii 2 is about a mother’s relentless fight against something that is all-pervasive, and that is where the real terror lies," he said.

The upcoming film also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in important roles. Chhorii 2 will be released on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories around the world on March 11, 2025.