Chhorii 2 Teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces New Horrors in Spine-Chilling Sequel

Hyderabad: The teaser of the highly awaited sequel Chhorii 2 was finally dropped on Tuesday. It reveals a terrifying continuation of the supernatural thriller featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role once again. The film is scheduled to be released on April 11, 2025, on Prime Video India.

The sequel is directed by Vishal Furia, who also helmed the first film. It explores more of the frightening past that protagonist Sakshi (Bharuccha) believed she had left behind. The cast also includes Soha Ali Khan, Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma, with the script written by Vishal Furia and Ajit Jagtap.

The sequel picks up seven years after Chhorii and follows how Sakshi and her daughter Ishani, who has a rare condition that makes her unable to be in direct sunlight, are living their life. Things seem to be perfect until Ishani is lured away by the ghostly figure from the first film, and Sakshi is forced to return to the haunted village she escaped from. In a desperate bid to save her daughter, she teams up with Inspector Samar, but soon they find themselves caught in a nightmare.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Nushrratt said "Ek baar phir… woh khet, woh khatra, woh khauf…" suggesting the horrors that await. Talking about the film, she had expressed that she was thrilled to get to act the character again: "I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

The original film, Chhorii, was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021, and rated a 22 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 5.4/10. Despite a mixed reception from critics, Chhorii garnered a cult status and fan following amongst fans of the horror genre. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Krishan Kumar, and Jack Davis.