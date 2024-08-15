Chhava Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Takes On Adversaries As The Mighty Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Fans Say 'Sensational Scenes'

Hyderabad: The teaser of the upcoming film Chhava, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the role of the valiant Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was unveiled before the screening of Stree 2, igniting excitement among fans. The visuals presented in the teaser are nothing short of spectacular, filled with gripping battle sequences that promise an action-packed experience.

Audiences were taken by surprise with the first look of the film, which depicts Vicky in the iconic role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The teaser kicks off with a thrilling scene where Vicky courageously combats hordes of adversaries simultaneously, a clash that escalates into a brutal fight. As the teaser unfolds, it hints at the intense rivalries that Sambhaji will face throughout the film before concluding with a powerful image of Vicky seated majestically on his throne.

This teaser has quickly spread across social media platforms, garnering widespread admiration. One viewer expressed delight with enthusiasm, writing, "Damn good. Vicky Kaushal is something Mann," while another exclaimed, "Ohh bhaisaab..total goosebumps." A different user wrote, "Now That's What We Call an Excellent Teaser. Showed The Glimpses Of Sensational Scenes ... Jai Maa Bhawani. Har Har Mahadev."

Chhava, which is directed by Laxman Utekar, is a historical drama that delves into the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This film marks the first collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, with Rashmika portraying Yesubai Bhonsale, Sambhaji's wife. The cast boasts a stellar lineup, including Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, this highly anticipated movie is set to grace theatres on December 6.