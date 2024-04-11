Chhattisgarh: Actor Suraj Meher Dies in Car Collision after Late-Night Shoot

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): Suraj Meher, a renowned actor in Chhattisgarh, was killed when the car he was travelling in collided with a pickup truck in Raipur, police said on Thursday.

The mishap occurred when Suraj (40), also known as Narad Meher, was returning from a late-night shooting of the film 'Aakhri Faisla' on Wednesday, police sources said. It is understood that the mishap took place just before his engagement, which was supposed to happen on Thursday in Odisha.

Police sources added that the collision happened in the Sarsiwa area of Bilaigarh and Suraj Meher was killed on the spot. "The actor was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared him dead on arrival," police sources said.

The actor is survived by his parents. It is also understood that one of Suraj's companions and the driver of the vehicle also sustained severe injuries. Following the primary treatment, both individuals have been transferred to Bilaspur for further medical care, police sources added.

Renowned for portraying negative characters in numerous Chhattisgarhi movies, he was often referred to as a villain in the local film industry.

Police said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered and they are probing the matter.