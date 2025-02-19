Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Films That Bring The Maratha King's Heroism To Life

Hyderabad: Today is a special day for Indians as we remember Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary. The brave warrior king, who was born on February 19, 1630, is credited with founding the Maratha empire. With his dream of Swarajya (self-rule), the Maratha king played a crucial role in shaping the country's history.

Considered one of India's most revered historical figures, Shivaji is known for his military strategies, especially guerrilla warfare, and his emphasis on justice, religious tolerance, and economic growth. He remains a symbol of valour and leadership, with films shedding light on his personal life, policies, and struggle for freedom from invaders.

As we observe Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, it is the perfect time to reflect on the many ways his legacy has been immortalised, particularly through films. Over the years, several movies have been made to depict his life, the heroics that made him a legendary ruler. On the special occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, let us have a look at the films that are based on the Maratha king.

1. Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009)

One of the most popular Marathi films inspired by the life of Shivaji Maharaj, Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy is a modern-day tribute to the Maratha king's principles. The film circles around Dinkar Bhosale (played by Sachin Khedekar), a common man who feels disillusioned with the state of affairs in modern India. However, he is awakened by the teachings of Shivaji Maharaj. The movie is an inspiring call to action, urging viewers to embrace the ideals of justice, honour, and bravery, following in the footsteps of Shivaji during his reign.

2. Chhatrapati Shivaji (1952)

This 1952 Hindi film chronicles the life of the Maratha King, from his birth to his coronation, establishing the Maratha empire. Helmed by K. B. Lall, the film stars Chandrakant in the titular role. It is one of the earliest portrayals of Shivaji Maharaj's life on the silver screen and remains a classic depiction of his legendary military campaigns, the founding of his empire, and his efforts to uphold dharma (righteousness).

3. Maratha Tituka Melvava (1964)

Maratha Tituka Melvava is a Marathi film by Bhalji Pendharkar. It highlights Shivaji Maharaj's governance, his wisdom, and his bravery. The movie shows his early life, focusing on his mother Jijabai's influence on his character and leadership qualities. It underscores the values he upheld throughout his life: justice, protection of the weak, and the welfare of his people. The film serves as a tribute to the vision and leadership of the Maratha king.

Film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Photo: Film Poster)

4. Fatteshikast (2019)

A relatively recent addition to the films about Shivaji Maharaj's life, Fatteshikast focuses on his military brilliance of guerilla warfare tactics. Directed by Digpal Lanjekar, the movie captures Shivaji Maharaj's encounters with the Mughal forces and showcases his leadership and tactical acumen. The film is part of Lanjekar's Shri Shivraj Ashtak series, which includes eight films based on the Maratha Empire. Fatteshikast is available on Zee5.

Film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Photo: Film Poster)

Highly Anticipated Upcoming Films

5. Sandeep Singh's Untitled Film (2027)

On the 395th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth, filmmaker Sandeep Singh announced a fascinating new movie project that centers on the Maratha king's legacy. Taking to X, Singh shared the first glimpse of the film, which showcases Shivaji Maharaj's bravery and devotion. The remarkable story of India's one of the bravest sons is expected to be showcased in the movie. With a global release date of January 21, 2027, it seeks to share Shivaji's life with audiences all around the globe.

6. Raja Shivaji (2025)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is also set to direct and star in the highly anticipated film Raja Shivaji based on the Maratha king. The bilingual Marathi and Hindi film will delve into the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, portraying his rise from a young warrior to the legendary king who established the Maratha Empire. Deshmukh shared the film's poster on Shivaji Jayanti, 2024, announcing his deep respect for the king and his vision.

Other Noteworthy Films on Shivaji Maharaj

Apart from the above, several other films delve into the life and times of Shivaji Maharaj, including:

7. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, one of the most bankable films in recent times, tells the story of Tanaji Malusare, a Maratha warrior who was a loyal commander of Shivaji Maharaj. Ajay Devgn plays Tanaji in the movie, highlighting his valiant effort to retake the Kondhana Fort from the Mughal army. Even though Tanaji is the main focus of the film, Shivaji Maharaj is portrayed as a visionary and just king.

8. Chhaava (2025)

The historical action movie Chhaava, which is currently playing well in theatres, is about Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film, which stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. It depicts Sambhaji's valour against the opposition of the Mughal empire, especially Emperor Aurangzeb. The Laxman Utekar directorial is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava.

9. Har Har Mahadev (2022)

This Marathi-language historical action drama, Har Har Mahadev, tells the inspiring story of Baji Prabhu Deshpande, a Maratha warrior who held off a large Bijapur army to allow Shivaji Maharaj to escape from Panhala Fort. Directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, the film portrays the bravery of Maratha soldiers and their unwavering loyalty to their king.

The Maratha king's valour continues to inspire filmmakers and audiences alike. Other notable films around Maratha rulers include: Rajmata Jijau, Farzand, Sinhagad, Hirkani, Pawankhind, and others.