Chhaava X Review: Vicky Kaushal Delivers 'Career-Best Performance' in Period Drama With Pacing Issues

Hyderabad: Laxman Utekar directorial Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna released on Friday amid high expectations. The film, which is based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was lauded for its grandeur and lead performances. Early reviews dub the film as a blockbuster with some netizens having mixed opinions on the pacing and the music for the film.
The unanimous highlight of the film is Vicky's portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His performance was lauded by both film critics and audiences. Moreover, Rashmika Mandanna's nuanced performance and Akshaye Khanna's gritty screen presence added to the film's overall impact.
Giving the film four and a half stars out of five, film analyst Taran Adarsh wrote: " #VickyKaushal delivers a towering, award-worthy performance as #ChhatrapatiSambhajiMaharaj... His commanding presence, searing intensity, fiery dialogues and emotionally charged moments elevate the film to an entirely new level..."
#OneWordReview...#Chhaava: SPECTACULAR.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2025
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Blends history, emotions, passion, patriotism, action with finesse... #VickyKaushal terrific, cements his stature as one of the finest actors of his generation... #LaxmanUtekar triumphs as a storyteller. #ChhaavaReview… pic.twitter.com/hK2iLBeMkz
Showering praises on Rashmika and Akshaye, the film critic noted: "#RashmikaMandanna excels, bringing depth, grace and emotional weight to the narrative... This stands among her finest performances. #AkshayeKhanna is superb, once again proving why he's among the finest actors around... His transformation into #Aurangzeb is striking and even his silences speak volumes."
#ChhaavaReview 🔥🤯— Vivek Mishra (@actor_vivekm) February 13, 2025
The " climax" of #Chhaava will leave you stunned and speechless!⚡ The intensity, emotions, and power-packed performances will give you guaranteed goosebumps! 🔥🔥 #VickyKaushal delivers a career-best act, and the confrontation with #AkshayeKhanna is… pic.twitter.com/o0dUcthFCh
Catching the first-day first-show, an x user noted: "The 'Climax' of #Chhaava will leave you stunned and speechless!⚡ The intensity, emotions, and power-packed performances will give you guaranteed goosebumps! #VickyKaushal delivers a career-best act, and the confrontation with #AkshayeKhanna is simply electrifying!Get ready for an "EPIC, heart-pounding finale" that will stay with you long after the credits roll!"
#VickyKaushal shines in #Chhaava, but other actors are just okay. The film feels long, and the BGM doesn’t fit the era. Still, it’s decent. The last 20 minutes hit hard & stay with you. 💔 Highly recommend watching in theaters! 🎬🔥 #ChhaavaReview pic.twitter.com/TLEu3kxteP— Movies Talk Official (@moviestalkhindi) February 14, 2025
Another one in contrast wrote: "#VickyKaushal shines in #Chhaava, but other actors are just okay. The film feels long, and the BGM doesn’t fit the era. Still, it’s decent. The last 20 minutes hit hard & stay with you. Highly recommend watching in theaters! #ChhaavaReview"
#ChhaavaReview : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Tejas (@Tejas01679537) February 14, 2025
Outstanding Must watch #VickyKaushal my god what an acting , bring so much emotion in the audience. #RashmikaMandanna is too good in her role. #AkshayeKhanna is too good hated his character due to his good acting.Everyone must watch. #ChhaavaInCinemas. pic.twitter.com/X1727SXnDq
#ChhaavaReview ~BLOCKBUSTER🔥— CineHub (@Its_CineHub) February 13, 2025
Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
BOW DOWN to the GREATEST ACTOR ALIVE IN INDIA - #VickyKaushal 🙏 His SCREEN PRESENCE, MANNERISMS, INTENSITY, and ACTING ooze MADNESS that will be CELEBRATED across India🧨#Chhaava comprises VISUAL SPECTACLE with EPIC WAR SCENES,… pic.twitter.com/6nU7iNZMCv
"#Chhaava comprises VISUAL SPECTACLE with EPIC WAR SCENES, BRUTAL FIGHTS, a well-researched SCREENPLAY, and a GOD LEVEL representation of our WARRIORS," wrote another X user, adding, "The BGM and SONGS by @arrahman give you GOOSEBUMPS, elevating the film’s Average scenes too✅ 1st 20 mins are a solid 10/10, though it dips a bit later before picking up towards EMOTIONALLY CHARGED INTERVAL."
Saw #Chhaava but did not enjoy it as much as expected. Film picks up pace after interval. @vickykaushal09 has given Great performance. @iamRashmika and #AkshayeKhanna 's performance is mediocre. @DianaPenty is looking very beautiful in the film. #ChhaavaReview— Pankaj Pandey (@ZhakkasBolly) February 13, 2025
Rating - 3 Star pic.twitter.com/Jt8XLDM3x8
The film is a screen adaptation of a Marathi book of the same name by Sawant Shivaji. The film marks Vicky and Laxman's second outing together after their hit venture Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
