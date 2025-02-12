Chhaava: Vicky Kaushal's Film Eyes Major Opening With Impressive Advance Bookings; Check Certification, Runtime, Box Office Clash

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama Chhaava is all set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025. The film is based on a Marathi novel with the same title and follows the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With just two days to go, Chhaava has witnessed a promising advance booking collection, showing signs of becoming one of the biggest openers of 2025.

Advance Booking and Opening Day Prediction

According to data shared by Industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhava has already amassed impressive advance bookings, hinting at a strong opening on Valentine's Day. As of Tuesday, Chhaava had sold 2,05,717 tickets grossing Rs 5.77 crore. With block seats totaling Rs 7.3 crore, the opening is expected to be Rs 18 to 20 core. The Vicky and Rashmika starrer sold tickets for 7,483 shows in approximately 6,540 theatres across India.

Certification and Runtime

After several modifications, the film was granted a UA 16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's runtime extends to 2 hours and 42 minutes, making it a moderate watch.

Filming and Preparation

The period drama's shoot began in October 2023 and was completed by May 2024. Laxma Uteakr's film marks his second collaboration with Vicky after their hit stint Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023). The two discussed Chhaava while filming their first film together.

For his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Kaushal underwent rigorous training learning horse riding, sword fighting, stick fighting,g and spear fighting for around six to seven months. He also gained 25 kgs for the titular role.

Budget and Remuneration

As per reports, Chhaava is mounted on a budget of Rs 130 - 150 crore. Kaushal, who plays the lead, was paid around Rs 10 crore for the film, while Rashmika as the female lead essaying Marathai queen Yesubai Bhonsale received a reported Rs 4 crore for the part.

Controversies Around the Film

Since the trailer drop, the film not just garnered praise but also criticism. Many objected to the dance sequence where Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is shown performing a lezim dance with Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his wife, Maharani Yesubai in the film. With controversy mounting and demands for boycott, the makers chopped the dance sequence before the film's release.

Box Office Clash

Chhaava, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on December 6, will now face stiff competition at the box office from Hollywood release Captain America: Brave New World. It opens in theatres at a time when re-releases like Sanam Teri Kasam have taken the box office by storm. Other than these two, Ajith Kumar's Vidaayamurchi is also holding strong at the theatres.