Chhaava Trailer Out: Vicky Kaushal Is a Force to Reckon With in Epic Saga

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly-awaited period drama Chhaava unveiled its trailer, heightening the excitement around the film. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, the film is a tribute to the fierce Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his reign. With a release date of February 14, 2025, the movie is generating significant buzz, particularly due to the star-studded cast and breathtaking visuals showcased in the trailer.

The trailer introduces audiences to the world of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. Kaushal's performance exudes raw intensity, reflecting the bravery, wisdom, strength, and unshakeable spirit of the Maratha ruler. Rashmika Mandanna also makes her mark in the trailer with her regal look as Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film also features Akshaye Khanna as the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, adding a layer of intrigue to the story.

Fans of the actor were in for a surprise with many taking to the comment section to express their excitement. Joining in were Vicky's close industry friends who also showered love on the trailer. It was well received with fire and heart emojis with social media users loving Kaushal's action avatar.

Chhaava will also star veteran actors like Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles. With music composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman, the soundtrack promises to enhance the emotional and dramatic effect of the film. Cinematographer Saurabh Goswami's visuals, paired with Manish Pradhan's editing add to the film's appeal.