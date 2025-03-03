Chhaava Telugu Trailer Out: Netizens Feel 'Telugu Audience More Lucky' as Makers Retain Lezim Dance Sequence

Hyderabad: The Telugu trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava was released on Monday amid much fanfare. The epic historical action drama, which has already made waves in Hindi, is now gearing up for its Telugu release on March 7, 2025. In the film, Vicky plays the valiant Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika portrays his wife Yesubai Bhonsale onscreen.

Upon its highly-anticipated release, the trailer quickly picked up on social media platforms with many praising the film's Telugu voiceover. However, what stood out was the controversial Lezim dance sequence, which to many people's surprise, was restored in the Telugu version of the film. For the unversed, the dance sequence featuring Vicky had to be removed from the Hindi version after massive uproar.

Excited about the Lezim dance shot in the Telugu version, a social media user wrote: "Telugu audience are more lucky they can watch Maharaj Lezim. Jai Bhavani." The Lezim dance sequence became a point of contention after it was revealed in the Hindi trailer. Maharashtra political figures, including Minister Uday Samant, voiced concerns about the depiction of Sambhaji Maharaj in such a light-hearted manner, suggesting that it might undermine the historical significance of the Maratha king.

Lezim Dance Sequence in Chhaava (Photo: Instagram)

Director Laxman Utekar, respecting these concerns, removed the dance from the Hindi version, stating that the dance was 'not a big deal' in the grand narrative of the film. However, the inclusion of the dance sequence in the Telugu version has now added to the buzz. The film has made Rs 447.26 crore in 16 days as per Maddock Films, the production house behind the box office blockbuster, and its Telugu release is only going to add to its success.