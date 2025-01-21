Chhaava: Rashmika Mandanna’s First-Look Posters From Vicky Kaushal Starrer Create Buzz Ahead of Trailer Release

Hyderabad: A day before the trailer release of Chhaava, the makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer unveiled actor Rashmika Mandanna's look from the historical action film. Rashmika will be seen opposite Kaushal essaying the role of Maharani Yesubai. The film is slated to hit theatres on 14th February 2025.

Sharing Rashmika's first look from the film, the makers wrote: "Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya." In the posters, the Animal actor can be seen dressed in a saree, looking every bit ethereal.

In the first poster, Rashmika can be seen draped in a green saree with a yellow border, drenched in heavy jewellery. She is beaming with pride as the Maharani, while in the other poster, the actor can be seen in a serious expression. Reacting to the posters, a social media user wrote: "Another blockbuster for Rashmika on the way! ❤️"

Another fan heaping praises on Rashmika's look in the film wrote: "Rashmika Mandanna looks absolutely stunning in her Yesubai avatar for the upcoming film Chhava! Her regal and graceful appearance truly captures the essence of the historical character. It’s amazing to see her take on such a powerful role with elegance and confidence."

In the film, Vicky plays the role of Maratha Kinga Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film follows his story from the Marathi novel Chhaava, which means Lion cub, written by Shivaji Sawant. The highly anticipated film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. It also stars Akshaye Khanna in a key role.