ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chhaava: Rashmika Mandanna’s First-Look Posters From Vicky Kaushal Starrer Create Buzz Ahead of Trailer Release

Rashmika Mandanna's first look posters from her upcoming film Chhaava were released on Tuesday. She plays Maharani Yesubai in the film.

Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava
Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

Hyderabad: A day before the trailer release of Chhaava, the makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer unveiled actor Rashmika Mandanna's look from the historical action film. Rashmika will be seen opposite Kaushal essaying the role of Maharani Yesubai. The film is slated to hit theatres on 14th February 2025.

Sharing Rashmika's first look from the film, the makers wrote: "Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya." In the posters, the Animal actor can be seen dressed in a saree, looking every bit ethereal.

In the first poster, Rashmika can be seen draped in a green saree with a yellow border, drenched in heavy jewellery. She is beaming with pride as the Maharani, while in the other poster, the actor can be seen in a serious expression. Reacting to the posters, a social media user wrote: "Another blockbuster for Rashmika on the way! ❤️"

Another fan heaping praises on Rashmika's look in the film wrote: "Rashmika Mandanna looks absolutely stunning in her Yesubai avatar for the upcoming film Chhava! Her regal and graceful appearance truly captures the essence of the historical character. It’s amazing to see her take on such a powerful role with elegance and confidence."

In the film, Vicky plays the role of Maratha Kinga Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film follows his story from the Marathi novel Chhaava, which means Lion cub, written by Shivaji Sawant. The highly anticipated film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. It also stars Akshaye Khanna in a key role.

Read More

  1. Dil Raju and Pushpa 2 Production Banner Mythri Movie Makers Face IT Raids - Watch
  2. Fact Check: Priyanka Chopra In India For SS Rajamouli's Film, Not Maha Kumbh 2025
  3. Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Sensual Moves in Pushpa 2's Peelings Song: 'Wasn't Comfortable With Being Lifted'

Hyderabad: A day before the trailer release of Chhaava, the makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer unveiled actor Rashmika Mandanna's look from the historical action film. Rashmika will be seen opposite Kaushal essaying the role of Maharani Yesubai. The film is slated to hit theatres on 14th February 2025.

Sharing Rashmika's first look from the film, the makers wrote: "Behind every great king, there stands a queen of unmatched strength. Introducing @rashmika_mandanna as Maharani Yesubai - the pride of Swarajya." In the posters, the Animal actor can be seen dressed in a saree, looking every bit ethereal.

In the first poster, Rashmika can be seen draped in a green saree with a yellow border, drenched in heavy jewellery. She is beaming with pride as the Maharani, while in the other poster, the actor can be seen in a serious expression. Reacting to the posters, a social media user wrote: "Another blockbuster for Rashmika on the way! ❤️"

Another fan heaping praises on Rashmika's look in the film wrote: "Rashmika Mandanna looks absolutely stunning in her Yesubai avatar for the upcoming film Chhava! Her regal and graceful appearance truly captures the essence of the historical character. It’s amazing to see her take on such a powerful role with elegance and confidence."

In the film, Vicky plays the role of Maratha Kinga Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film follows his story from the Marathi novel Chhaava, which means Lion cub, written by Shivaji Sawant. The highly anticipated film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. It also stars Akshaye Khanna in a key role.

Read More

  1. Dil Raju and Pushpa 2 Production Banner Mythri Movie Makers Face IT Raids - Watch
  2. Fact Check: Priyanka Chopra In India For SS Rajamouli's Film, Not Maha Kumbh 2025
  3. Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Sensual Moves in Pushpa 2's Peelings Song: 'Wasn't Comfortable With Being Lifted'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RASHMIKA MANDANNA IN CHHAAVAVICKY KAUSHAL FILM CHHAAVARASHMIKA CHHAAVA LOOKENTERTAINMENT NEWSACTOR RASHMIKA MANDANNA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.