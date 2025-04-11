Chhaava OTT Release: Here's When And Where You Can Stream Vicky Kaushal's Blockbuster Hit

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster period drama Chhaava has finally arrived on OTT, following a successful theatrical run. The film, which portrays the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is now streaming on Netflix. The platform confirmed the release on Thursday, sharing the news with fans through an official social media post. The Hindi-language film, accompanied by English subtitles, is currently available to subscribers, with regional language versions yet to be announced.

Chhaava OTT Release Announcement

The movie has officially premiered on Netflix starting Friday, April 11, 2025. Netflix shared the news via its official social media platforms with the caption, "Dilli se Dakkhan tak, ab dahad goonjegi. Watch Chhaava, out now on Netflix. #ChhaavaOnNetflix." Currently, the film is available in Hindi with English subtitles. However, there is no update yet on when the film will be released in Tamil and Telugu on the platform.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava initially hit theaters on February 14, 2025. It received widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and stirring depiction of one of India's unsung warrior kings.

Vicky Kaushal portrays the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, bringing to life the bravery, resilience, and sacrifice of the Maratha leader. Rashmika Mandanna stars as Maharani Yesubai, Sambhaji's wife, and Akshaye Khanna delivers a strong performance as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film also includes performances by Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in significant supporting roles.

Chhaava Box Office Success

Chhaava has been nothing short of a box office phenomenon. The film entered the Rs 500 crore club in India and is just Rs 50 lakh away from entering the Rs 600 crore milestone with a current net domestic collection of Rs 599.55 crore. Globally, the film has amassed Rs 804 crore, positioning it as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far and the seventh Indian film ever to cross the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide.

Reacting to the film's success, Vicky Kaushal expressed heartfelt gratitude on Instagram, writing, "What you all have given to #Chhaava goes much beyond numbers… You all have made this an emotion." He added, "You have taken forward the legacy of Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj and truly celebrated his glory! For this, we are truly grateful to each and every one of you. The story doesn't end here… #CHHAAVA still in cinemas near you!".

With its OTT release, Chhaava is now ready to reach an even wider audience. Fans who didn't have a chance to watch it on the big screen can now enjoy this epic story of bravery, loyalty and heritage at home.