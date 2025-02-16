Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's Film Sees Growth on Day 2; Nears Rs 70 Cr Mark in India

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Laxman Utekar's historical action drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, has been making waves at the box office since its release on February 14, 2025. The period drama, based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel, tells the story of the Maratha king Sambhaji and his queen, Yesubai, against the backdrop of 17th-century Hindustan. With a stellar opening, the film has already surpassed several milestones, both domestically and internationally.

Box Office Breakdown

Chhaava had the biggest opening for a Valentine's Day film, earning an astounding Rs 31 crore net on its first day of release. The overall occupancy rate was recorded at 35.17 percent for the Hindi version on Friday with the evening shows doing particularly well, bringing in 40.51 percent of the total footfall.

Chhaava's box office success only grew on day two, with early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk indicating that the film made Rs 36.5 crore net. With this, the two-day total in India now stands at an astounding Rs 67.5 crore net. It also had a great start globally, with worldwide collections surpassing Rs 50 crore on its first day itself.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 31 Cr Day 2 Rs 36.5 Cr Total Rs 67.5 Cr

Box Office Records

Chhaava was able to smash several records upon its release. The movie surpassed Gully Boy's opening collection of Rs 19.40 crore in 2019, becoming the biggest Valentine's Week opener. It also surpassed Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, which made Rs 15.30 crore on day 1), as the biggest opener of the year.

Chhaava also managed to breach Vicky Kaushal's previous day 1 record with Uri: The Surgical Strike, which made Rs 8.20 crore. The movie has also done better than many historical period dramas, including Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Chhaava

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Maharani Yesubai in the film, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a string of pictures from the film along with a lengthy note. Describing her character as 'fierce, powerful, graceful,' Mandanna wrote: "when i actually heard the narration i was confused, shocked but also so grateful, overwhelmed and so so so happy that I didnt know how to react because I didn’t know how we were going to achieve this. A girl from the south playing Maharani Yesubai. That was something I never had on my radar.. never thought it was possible, and that’s why I love working with people who give us the hope to dream beyond boundaries."

Story and Plot

Set in the 17th century, Chhaava follows the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal, and his wife Maharani Yesubai, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. The film brings to life the courageous Maratha ruler's story, starting with his coronation in 1681.