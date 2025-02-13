Chhaava Box Office Prediction Day 1: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Poised For Biggest Opening Of 2025

Hyderabad: The upcoming Bollywood historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Friday, February 14, 2025. The film, which follows the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is generating a lot of hype. With advance bookings skyrocketing, early forecasts suggest that Chhaava will have a tremendous opening, maybe becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood movie on its release day in 2025.

Chhaava Box Office Prediction Day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava has already amassed Rs 11.1 crore in pre-sales, including block seats. Tamil Nadu has been the biggest contributor to these figures, with Rs 6.52 crore, followed by Karnataka and Delhi, where pre-sales stand at Rs 68.95 lakh and Rs 66.59 lakh, respectively. This pre-release strength indicates that the film is likely to have a bumper opening.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts a remarkable collection on the first day for Chhaava, estimating its earnings to be in the range of Rs 25-30 crore. If this figure is achieved, it will be the biggest opening for a solo film featuring Vicky Kaushal whose previous ventures include Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sam Bahadur, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film's buzz has been steadily increasing, with high anticipation from both critics and audiences.

Chhaava vs. Captain America: Brave New World - The Box Office Battle

Chhaava is set to face competition from Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, which is also releasing on February 14. While Captain America is a well-established global franchise, Indian audiences tend to favour local content, especially when it comes to historical epics with strong cultural resonance.

Industry experts believe that Captain America will secure a solid opening, likely reaching double-digit numbers. However, given the current enthusiasm for Chhaava, the Bollywood film is expected to dominate the box office. "It's a bit too early to predict numbers but it (Captain America) should go into double digits. But I don't know how this film will withstand a tough competitor like Chhaava. It is a mighty opponent," a trade expert told a news agency.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life. The movie is an adaptation of the award-winning Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, a literary classic that has enthralled readers for decades.

The project moved into pre-production in April 2023 and then to filming, which began in October 2023. The shoot schedule ended in May 2024. The soundtrack is composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Chhaava is set to release in the IMAX format, making it a bigger-than-life as well as a visually glorious visual experience.

Can Chhaava Become Bollywood's Biggest Opener of 2025?

Considering the film's outstanding pre-sales figures and audience anticipation, Chhaava might secure the highest opening day collection for a Hindi film in 2025 so far. Even though actual numbers will depend on audience reception and word-of-mouth reviews, the film's advance booking already points toward a blockbuster opening ahead.