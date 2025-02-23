Chhaava Box Office Day 9: Period Drama On Track To Become Vicky Kaushal’s First Rs 300 Crore Film

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava hit theatres on February 14, 2025, amid high expectations. The Laxman Utekar directorial is the gripping tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj. Kaushal plays the lead role, while Rashmika Mandanna essays his wife-Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna is seen as the antagonist-Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.
Chhaava recorded an excellent opening and ended the first week with a gross of Rs 219.25 crore. Following the impressive run during the first week, the Vicky Kaushal starrer witnessed a 9 percent surge at the box office, netting Rs 23.5 crore on its second Friday. On day 9 (February 22, the film earned an estimated Rs 44 crore, a remarkable 87.23 percent growth from the previous day's collection. This pushed the total collection for Chhaava to Rs 286.75 crore, with the film on track to cross Rs 300 crore in the coming days.
Box Office Breakdown
|Day/Week
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 219.25 Cr
|Day 8
|Rs 23.5 Cr
|Day 9
|Rs 44 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 286.75 Cr
(Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk)
'CHHAAVA' IS A BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI... #Chhaava unleashes its power and fury on its second Saturday, sees 83.52% growth... Records the SECOND HIGHEST *second Saturday* numbers of all time... Yes, you read it right!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2025
That's not all, the *second Saturday* numbers of #Chhaava are… pic.twitter.com/jxis6pyWg5
Taran Adarsh's Review of Chhaava
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film 'SPECTACULAR and praised the film for its smooth blend of history, emotions, passion, action, and patriotism. Taran especially lauded Vicky Kaushal's performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, calling it deserving of an award, and praised director Laxman Utekar for telling the story so remarkably well. He also highlighted the contributions of Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, who added depth to the film.
#OneWordReview...#Chhaava: SPECTACULAR.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2025
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Blends history, emotions, passion, patriotism, action with finesse... #VickyKaushal terrific, cements his stature as one of the finest actors of his generation... #LaxmanUtekar triumphs as a storyteller. #ChhaavaReview… pic.twitter.com/hK2iLBeMkz
Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post
Vicky is basking in the success of his latest release. As the audience has shown strong interest in the historical drama, making it a box office success, Vicky on Saturday took to Instagram and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to people for their abundant love. Sharing a still from the film, Vicky wrote, "No more an 'Unsung' Hero! Thank you everyone... Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki Jai."
Chhaava – The Story and Plot
Chhaava is based on the backdrop of the Maratha Empire and follows the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the legendary Shivaji Maharaj. The film showcases his lifelong struggle to protect the Maratha kingdom against foreign forces, especially Mughal invaders led by Emperor Aurangzeb.
