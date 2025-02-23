ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chhaava Box Office Day 9: Period Drama On Track To Become Vicky Kaushal’s First Rs 300 Crore Film

Chhaava continues its remarkable box office journey with Vicky Kaushal's powerful performance leading the historical drama to success.

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava
Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 23, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Updated : Feb 23, 2025, 11:56 AM IST

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava hit theatres on February 14, 2025, amid high expectations. The Laxman Utekar directorial is the gripping tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj. Kaushal plays the lead role, while Rashmika Mandanna essays his wife-Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna is seen as the antagonist-Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Chhaava recorded an excellent opening and ended the first week with a gross of Rs 219.25 crore. Following the impressive run during the first week, the Vicky Kaushal starrer witnessed a 9 percent surge at the box office, netting Rs 23.5 crore on its second Friday. On day 9 (February 22, the film earned an estimated Rs 44 crore, a remarkable 87.23 percent growth from the previous day's collection. This pushed the total collection for Chhaava to Rs 286.75 crore, with the film on track to cross Rs 300 crore in the coming days.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/WeekIndia Net Collection
Week 1Rs 219.25 Cr
Day 8Rs 23.5 Cr
Day 9Rs 44 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 286.75 Cr

(Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk)

Taran Adarsh's Review of Chhaava

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film 'SPECTACULAR and praised the film for its smooth blend of history, emotions, passion, action, and patriotism. Taran especially lauded Vicky Kaushal's performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, calling it deserving of an award, and praised director Laxman Utekar for telling the story so remarkably well. He also highlighted the contributions of Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, who added depth to the film.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Post

Vicky is basking in the success of his latest release. As the audience has shown strong interest in the historical drama, making it a box office success, Vicky on Saturday took to Instagram and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to people for their abundant love. Sharing a still from the film, Vicky wrote, "No more an 'Unsung' Hero! Thank you everyone... Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki Jai."

Chhaava – The Story and Plot

Chhaava is based on the backdrop of the Maratha Empire and follows the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of the legendary Shivaji Maharaj. The film showcases his lifelong struggle to protect the Maratha kingdom against foreign forces, especially Mughal invaders led by Emperor Aurangzeb.

