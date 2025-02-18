Chhaava Box Office Day 4: Vicky Kaushal's Film Nears Rs 150 Cr Mark in India Despite 50 percent Drop

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama Chhava has been enjoying a dream run at the box office since its release on February 14. The Laxman Utekar directorial exceeded projections on its opening day, becoming the biggest opener of 2025. The film has been witnessing an increased trend in footfall, nearing Rs 150 crore in just 4 days.

Chhaava has received praise not just from the general public but also won over critics. Its gripping narrative, powerful performances, and stunning visuals have made the film a roaring success. As of day 4, the Vicky-Rashmika starrer has amassed an impressive Rs 140.5 crore at the domestic box office.

Box Office Breakdown

Chhaava opened in theatres with Rs 31 crore on Friday, marking the highest-ever opening for a Valentine's Day film, breaking the previous record held by Gully Boy (Rs 19.4 crore). On day 2 (Saturday), the film witnessed a hike of 19.35 percent in ticket sales, grossing Rs 37 crore. The momentum continued into day 3 (Sunday) with a massive Rs 48.5 crore, registering a significant 31.08 percent jump.

However, the first Monday (day 4) saw a notable decline, as the film earned Rs 24 crore, a 50.52 percent drop from Sunday's earnings. Despite the massive dip, Chhaava enjoys a place among the highest-grossing films of 2025, earning more than recent releases of 2025 on their first Mondays.

The film has proven to be a massive success, breaking even on its reported budget of Rs 130 crore and surpassing expectations. Chhaava strengthens Vicky's stature as a bankable star, while also reimposing Rashmika's track record as a box office hitmaker after a string of hits with Varisu, Animal, and the Pushpa franchise.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 31 Cr Day 2 Rs 37 Cr Day 3 Rs 48.5 Cr Day 4 Rs 24 Cr (Early estimate) Total Rs 140.50 Cr

Vicky Expresses Gratitude with Temple Visit

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal visited the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai, seeking blessings for the film's success. Dressed in traditional kurta pyjama, Vicky offered prayers and interacted with fans, taking pictures with them. In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal shared his intense preparation for the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, calling it his toughest role to date. "Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline," he revealed, adding that the preparation took almost two years.

Vicky Expresses Gratitude with Temple Visit (Photo: ANI)

Katrina Kaif's Heartfelt Shoutout

Katrina Kaif was left awestruck with her hubby Vicky's captivating performance in Chhaava. Taking to Instagram, Katrina penned a heartfelt note, giving a shoutout to the entire team of Chhaava. "What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,@laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I've spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again. I'm lost for words at the impact of this film," she wrote.

Calling Vicky 'outstanding', Katrina added, "@vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I'm so proud of you and your talent."