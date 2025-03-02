ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chhaava Box Office Day 16: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Sets Record With Highest 3rd Saturday Collection

Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal's historical drama, breaks records with the highest 3rd Saturday collection. Check out how much it made on its 16th day.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava
Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal's epic historical film Chhaava remains unstoppable at the box office. The movie has made an incredible Rs 434.25 crore in India as of Day 16. Chhaava, helmed by Laxman Utekar, tells the compelling story of Maratha emperor Sambhaji Maharaj. Apart from Vicky, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, also feature in the movie, adding to the star-studded star cast.

With an astounding Rs 31 crore on its first day of release, Chhaava became the biggest opener of the year. As time went on, the movie's earnings continued to rise, and in its first week, it brought in Rs 219.25 crore, exceeding expectations. The film, however, witnessed a little decline in its second week's sales, coming in at 180.25 crore overall. Chhaava, however, refused to slow down, and the weekend turned out to be a game-changer.

The film experienced a notable surge on Saturday, day 16, the third Saturday, earning Rs 21.75 crore. Its earnings for the third Saturday are the highest for a picture in its category, with a 65.38 percent increase over its Friday earnings. With these figures, Chhaava has become one of the highest-grossing films given its third Saturday performance, surpassing the box office receipts of several blockbusters, such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/WeekIndia Net Collection
Week 1Rs 219.25 Cr
Week 2Rs 180.25 Cr
Day 15Rs 13.42 Cr
Day 16Rs 21.75 Cr
TotalRs 434.25 Cr

Worldwide Collection

Chhaava made Rs 73 crore in foreign markets, taking its global box office receipt to Rs 566.5 crore by day 16. The movie is getting closer to hitting the Rs 600 crore milestone in the coming days.

About The Film

Set in the 17th century, Chhaava tells the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as he navigates the challenges of ruling the Maratha Empire during a time of great political unrest. The movie has been praised for its stellar performances, particularly by Vicky and Akshaye, as well as its spectacular visual storytelling. The film has also been praised for its intense depiction of significant events in Indian history and historical accuracy.

(Box Office data source: Sacnilk)

Read More

  1. Chhaava X Review: Vicky Kaushal Delivers 'Career-Best Performance' in Period Drama With Pacing Issues
  2. Netizens Feel Katrina Kaif Celebrates Karwa Chauth with a 'New Man' Each Year as Vicky Kaushal Changes Looks
  3. Vicky Kaushal's Chhava Postponed; Sidesteps for Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal's epic historical film Chhaava remains unstoppable at the box office. The movie has made an incredible Rs 434.25 crore in India as of Day 16. Chhaava, helmed by Laxman Utekar, tells the compelling story of Maratha emperor Sambhaji Maharaj. Apart from Vicky, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, also feature in the movie, adding to the star-studded star cast.

With an astounding Rs 31 crore on its first day of release, Chhaava became the biggest opener of the year. As time went on, the movie's earnings continued to rise, and in its first week, it brought in Rs 219.25 crore, exceeding expectations. The film, however, witnessed a little decline in its second week's sales, coming in at 180.25 crore overall. Chhaava, however, refused to slow down, and the weekend turned out to be a game-changer.

The film experienced a notable surge on Saturday, day 16, the third Saturday, earning Rs 21.75 crore. Its earnings for the third Saturday are the highest for a picture in its category, with a 65.38 percent increase over its Friday earnings. With these figures, Chhaava has become one of the highest-grossing films given its third Saturday performance, surpassing the box office receipts of several blockbusters, such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/WeekIndia Net Collection
Week 1Rs 219.25 Cr
Week 2Rs 180.25 Cr
Day 15Rs 13.42 Cr
Day 16Rs 21.75 Cr
TotalRs 434.25 Cr

Worldwide Collection

Chhaava made Rs 73 crore in foreign markets, taking its global box office receipt to Rs 566.5 crore by day 16. The movie is getting closer to hitting the Rs 600 crore milestone in the coming days.

About The Film

Set in the 17th century, Chhaava tells the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as he navigates the challenges of ruling the Maratha Empire during a time of great political unrest. The movie has been praised for its stellar performances, particularly by Vicky and Akshaye, as well as its spectacular visual storytelling. The film has also been praised for its intense depiction of significant events in Indian history and historical accuracy.

(Box Office data source: Sacnilk)

Read More

  1. Chhaava X Review: Vicky Kaushal Delivers 'Career-Best Performance' in Period Drama With Pacing Issues
  2. Netizens Feel Katrina Kaif Celebrates Karwa Chauth with a 'New Man' Each Year as Vicky Kaushal Changes Looks
  3. Vicky Kaushal's Chhava Postponed; Sidesteps for Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa 2

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHAAVA BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONCHHAAVA BOX OFFICE DAY 16ENTERTAINMENT NEWSBOLLYWOOD ACTOR VICKY KAUSHAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.