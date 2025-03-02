Chhaava Box Office Day 16: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Sets Record With Highest 3rd Saturday Collection

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal's epic historical film Chhaava remains unstoppable at the box office. The movie has made an incredible Rs 434.25 crore in India as of Day 16. Chhaava, helmed by Laxman Utekar, tells the compelling story of Maratha emperor Sambhaji Maharaj. Apart from Vicky, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, also feature in the movie, adding to the star-studded star cast.

With an astounding Rs 31 crore on its first day of release, Chhaava became the biggest opener of the year. As time went on, the movie's earnings continued to rise, and in its first week, it brought in Rs 219.25 crore, exceeding expectations. The film, however, witnessed a little decline in its second week's sales, coming in at 180.25 crore overall. Chhaava, however, refused to slow down, and the weekend turned out to be a game-changer.

The film experienced a notable surge on Saturday, day 16, the third Saturday, earning Rs 21.75 crore. Its earnings for the third Saturday are the highest for a picture in its category, with a 65.38 percent increase over its Friday earnings. With these figures, Chhaava has become one of the highest-grossing films given its third Saturday performance, surpassing the box office receipts of several blockbusters, such as Baahubali: The Beginning and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 219.25 Cr Week 2 Rs 180.25 Cr Day 15 Rs 13.42 Cr Day 16 Rs 21.75 Cr Total Rs 434.25 Cr

Worldwide Collection

Chhaava made Rs 73 crore in foreign markets, taking its global box office receipt to Rs 566.5 crore by day 16. The movie is getting closer to hitting the Rs 600 crore milestone in the coming days.

About The Film

Set in the 17th century, Chhaava tells the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as he navigates the challenges of ruling the Maratha Empire during a time of great political unrest. The movie has been praised for its stellar performances, particularly by Vicky and Akshaye, as well as its spectacular visual storytelling. The film has also been praised for its intense depiction of significant events in Indian history and historical accuracy.

