Chhaava Box Office Day 13: Vicky Kaushal's Film Nears Rs 400 CR Mark In India Ahead Of Telugu Release

Hyderabad: Chhaava, the historical drama starring Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, is getting closer to the Rs 400 crore milestone following an outstanding 13th day at the box office. The film was released on February 14 and has since become a huge hit both in India and overseas due to its engaging plot, near-perfection acting, and breathtaking cinematography.

The film, which is based on a Maratha novel of the same name, tells the story of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce struggle against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. It had a blockbuster start at the theatres, exceeding projections and expectations. On its opening day, Chhaava earned a staggering Rs 31 crore, setting a new benchmark for Vicky's career and becoming the highest opener of 2025. The movie witnessed a fantastic first-week collection of Rs 219.25 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava made Rs 18.5 crore on Tuesday, Day 12, and proceeded to make an estimated Rs 23 crore on Wednesday, Day 13. The Mahashivratri holiday contributed to the boost on Wednesday, which helped the movie have another profitable day at the box office with an increased sale of tickets.

Chhaava has made a total of Rs 385 crore thus far. If the film continues to hold strong with no competition in sight, then it might breach the Rs 400 crore mark by the end of its second week.