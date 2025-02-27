ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chhaava Box Office Day 13: Vicky Kaushal's Film Nears Rs 400 CR Mark In India Ahead Of Telugu Release

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava continues its strong performance across India. The film will be released in Telugu on March 7 after popular demand.

Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava
Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

Hyderabad: Chhaava, the historical drama starring Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, is getting closer to the Rs 400 crore milestone following an outstanding 13th day at the box office. The film was released on February 14 and has since become a huge hit both in India and overseas due to its engaging plot, near-perfection acting, and breathtaking cinematography.

The film, which is based on a Maratha novel of the same name, tells the story of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce struggle against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. It had a blockbuster start at the theatres, exceeding projections and expectations. On its opening day, Chhaava earned a staggering Rs 31 crore, setting a new benchmark for Vicky's career and becoming the highest opener of 2025. The movie witnessed a fantastic first-week collection of Rs 219.25 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava made Rs 18.5 crore on Tuesday, Day 12, and proceeded to make an estimated Rs 23 crore on Wednesday, Day 13. The Mahashivratri holiday contributed to the boost on Wednesday, which helped the movie have another profitable day at the box office with an increased sale of tickets.

Chhaava has made a total of Rs 385 crore thus far. If the film continues to hold strong with no competition in sight, then it might breach the Rs 400 crore mark by the end of its second week.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/WeekIndia Net Collection
Week 1Rs 219.25 Cr
Day 8Rs 23.5 Cr
Day 9Rs 44 Cr
Day 10Rs 40 Cr
Day 11Rs 18 Cr
Day 12Rs 18.5 Cr
Day 13Rs 23 Cr (early estimates)
TotalRs 386.25 Cr

Box Office Data: Sacnilk

Footfall and Audience Reception

The period drama recorded an overall footfall of 34.43 percent across India on Wednesday, with significant traction in its afternoon and evening shows. The morning shows had an occupancy rate of 25.23 percent, which rose to 40.64 percent during the afternoon. However, the evening and night shows experienced a slight dip in occupancy, standing at 36.42 percent and 35.42 percent, respectively.

Chhaava Set for Telugu Release

Following strong fan demand after its success in Hindi-speaking regions, Chhaava will soon be released in Telugu. The makers announced the release date of the Telugu version of Chhava with a special poster of Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The Telugu-dubbed film will be managed by Geetha Arts Distributions and will hit theatres on March 7, 2025.

