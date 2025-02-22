Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 8: Vicky Kaushal's Film Continues to Soar, Closing in on Rs 250 Cr

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava, made on a reported budget of Rs 130 crore, is well on its way to earning around Rs 250 crore in India. After a slow start for Hindi films at the box office, this movie has provided a much-needed boost. Released with minimal competition, Chhaava has become the ninth-fastest film to collect Rs 200 crore, joining the ranks of films like Jawan, Animal, and Pushpa 2. The film continues to perform strongly, reigniting the box office for Hindi films that have struggled since last year.

The movie has seen solid performances, particularly in the West and North. Maharashtra has been the largest contributor, with Delhi also performing strongly. The multiplexes have done well, and Mumbai remains the top contributor.

Chhaava Box Office Collection on Day 8

Chhaava had a great opening week, grossing Rs 219.25 crore. It maintained its momentum into the second Friday, seeing a 6% increase in earnings compared to the previous day. On its second Friday, the film earned an estimated Rs 23 crore, matching its Monday numbers. The film saw a surge in its debut weekend, with Rs 31 crore on February 14, Rs 37 crore on Saturday, and Rs 48.5 crore on Sunday.

Although Monday saw a slight dip to Rs 24 crore, the film bounced back on Tuesday with Rs 25.25 crore, and then on Wednesday, which was Shivaji Jayanti, the collections rose to Rs 32 crore. The week wrapped up with a slight dip on Thursday, bringing in Rs 21.5 crore.



Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 219.25 Cr Day 8 Rs 23 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 242.25 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)



Having a total of around Rs 242.25 crore, Chhaava will overtake Uri: The Surgical Strike as Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit. Uri had been the highest until now with Rs 244.14 crore and was the career-defining film for Vicky. His portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has been very much appreciated.

PM Modi Appreciates Chhaava

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently heaped praise on Chhaava during his address at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. He dubbed the period drama a nation-wide sensation. "In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai (Chhaava is making waves across the nation)" said Modi acknowledging film's appeal. He also highlighted contribution of Maharashtra in elevating Hindi cinema along with Marathi films.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava boasts a star cast in addition to Kaushal. Rashmika Mandanna portrays Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna plays Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana plays Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta plays Soyarabai, and Diana Penty plays Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, daughter of Aurangzeb.

With positive word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest, Chhaava is likely to continue doing well at the box office in the weeks to come. The film also got a boost due to being tax-free in a number of states.

Chhaava is the addition to the list of hit movies from Maddock Films, which belongs to producer Dinesh Vijan. Maddock has lately given hits such as Stree 2 and Munjya, although his recent release, Sky Force, failed to fare well.