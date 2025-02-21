Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Enters Rs 200 Cr Club, Set to Become His Biggest Career Hit

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna's latest release Chhaava is having a glorious run at the box office. The film kickstarted its box office journey by exceeding projections. The following days witnessed growth in numbers before the crucial Monday test slightly dented the momentum. After a 7-day run at the box office, Chhaava entered Rs 200 crore club and becoming Vicky's fastest film to achieve the feat. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, Chhaava earned Rs 22 crore net in India. Despite a strong 26.73% spike in earnings on Wednesday, the film saw a 31.25% decline in collections on Thursday. Nevertheless, the film has grossed over Rs 219.75 crore in India, showcasing its ongoing success. Pune continues to lead in footfall, followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai in that order.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 31 Cr Day 2 Rs 37 Cr Day 3 Rs 48.5 Cr Day 4 Rs 24 Cr Day 5 Rs 25.25 Cr Day 6 Rs 32 Cr Day 7 Rs 22 Cr (early estimate) Total Rs 219.75 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)



At the current pace, Chhaava is set to become Vicky Kaushal's highest-earning film. As of now, URI: The Surgical Strike holds the title of his most successful film with a lifetime collection of Rs 244.14 crore. Chhaava is just Rs 24.39 crore away from surpassing that record.

Vicky Kaushal's Top Hindi Net Collection Films

URI: The Surgical Strike Rs 244.14 Cr Chhaava Rs 219.75 Cr Raazi Rs 123.74 Cr Sam Bahadur Rs 93.95 Cr Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Rs 88.35 Cr Bad Newz Rs 64.53 Cr Bhoot Part One Rs 31.10 Cr Manmarziyaan Rs 27.80 Cr Raman Raghav 2.0 Rs 7.03 Cr Masaan Rs 3.43 Cr

Hattrick for Rashmika?

Rashmika Mandanna is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule which hit theaters on January 17. Just weeks later, Chhaava also enjoyed a massive opening. Though her performance in Chhaava received mixed reviews, she continues to dominate the big-budget film scene. Before Pushpa 2 and Chhaava, Rashmika had a major hit with Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Up next, she'll star in Salman Khan's Sikandar and Kubera alongside Dhanush. She has also completed shoots for mid-budget films Rainbow and The Girlfriend.

Demand for Chhaava to be Declared Tax-Free

Prominent political figures in Maharashtra, including Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, have called for Chhaava to be declared tax-free in the state. Chaturvedi recently wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She urged them to hold special screenings of the film. She also requested that the film be made more accessible to a wider audience. Chaturvedi highlighted the film's cultural importance to Maharashtra's history in her letter.

Vicky's Rigorous Prep for Chhaava

Following the release of Chhaava, fans of Vicky are seemingly floored by his performance and transformation on screen. The actor recently delighted his followers with a glimpse of what went behind his transformation into the warrior Maratha King. His preparation included a six-month-long training process. Horse riding, weaponry (such as swords and sticks), and intense action sequences were part of his intense prep. "Every day, I would train for 6–8 hours. After each session, I discovered new scars on my body," Vicky revealed. The actor also shared that discovering new scars on his body after the training sessions had become a routine.