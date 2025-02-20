Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal's Film Needs Just Rs 2.25 Cr To Breach The 200 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's latest historical drama, Chhaava, continues its stellar run at the box office. After a slight dip in earnings on Monday, the film bounced back strongly, registering a significant rise in collections on Tuesday and Wednesday. On its sixth day, the Laxman Utekar directorial raked in over Rs 30 crore at the box office in India.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 6:

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava earned Rs 32 crore on Wednesday, February 19, marking a 26.73% increase from the previous day. This surge followed a 5.21% boost in collections on Tuesday when the film minted Rs 25.25 crore. With this remarkable six-day run, Chhaava has amassed a total of Rs 197.75 crore in the domestic market. The film's strong momentum suggests that it will cross the coveted Rs 200 crore mark by the end of its first week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave the movie a 4.5-star rating, called Chhaava "an unstoppable force" and predicted that it would surpass Rs 200 crore on Thursday. On Wednesday, he wrote on X, "CHHAAVA IS AN UNSTOPPABLE FORCE - WILL HIT ₹ 200 CR *TODAY*... #Chhaava continues its dream run, astonishing the industry every single day with its remarkable numbers."

Box Office Breakdown

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 31 Cr Day 2 Rs 37 Cr Day 3 Rs 48.5 Cr Day 4 Rs 24 Cr Day 5 Rs 25.25 Cr Day 6 Rs 32 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 197.75 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Strong Occupancy in Theatres

The film saw an overall occupancy rate of 41.41% in Hindi-language screenings on Wednesday. Morning shows recorded 34.04% occupancy, which steadily increased throughout the day, with afternoon shows at 38.55%, evening shows at 41.73%, and night shows peaking at 51.30%. This steady rise indicates strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest in the historical epic.

Worldwide Box Office Performance

Beyond the domestic market, Chhaava has also performed well internationally. In its first five days, the movie grossed Rs 30 crore overseas. Meanwhile, in India, it collected rs 198.85 crore gross in the same period. The film's worldwide total stood at Rs 228.85 crore by Day 5, and with Wednesday's collections, it is expected to go beyond Rs 250 crore soon.

About Chhaava

Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is produced by Maddock Films. The film has Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Varun Buddhadev, Vineet Kumar Singh, Santosh Juvekar, Alok Nath, Somaji Pradeep Rawat, and Kiran Karmarkar playing pivotal roles.

Chhaava has outperformed successful Bollywood films like Kesari and Tanhaji just with its gripping storyline and performances. The success of the film only highlights an ever-increasing audience interest in historical dramas that focus on India's rich heritage. The film is all set to continue its dream run at the box office, with the remaining weekend on the cards likely enhancing its prospects.