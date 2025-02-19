Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky-Rashmika Starrer Continues Its Dream Run, Crosses Rs 165 Cr

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's latest Bollywood release, Chhaava, is making waves at the box office with an impressive performance. The historical action-drama, which hit theatres on February 14, 2025, has managed to maintain strong numbers despite the usual weekday slump. On its first Tuesday (Day 5), the film witnessed a 5.21% jump in collections after a 50.52% drop on Monday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 5

As per early estimates, Chhaava collected Rs 25.25 crore on Day 5, bringing its total domestic earnings to Rs 165.75 crore. The film, which started its journey with an impressive Rs 31 crore opening, saw a steady upward trend over the weekend, earning Rs 37 crore on Friday, Rs 48.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs 24 crore on Monday. Despite an expected dip post-weekend, the film bounced back on Tuesday, showcasing strong audience interest.

Occupancy Rates

On Tuesday, Chhaava recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.52%. The breakdown of occupancy across different time slots was as follows:

Morning shows: 18.19%

Afternoon shows: 26.42%

Evening shows: 33.76%

Night shows: 51.70%

The high night-show occupancy indicates continued audience enthusiasm for the film, particularly in metro cities and Maharashtra, where historical dramas often find a strong fan base.

Box Office Breakdown

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 31 Cr Day 2 Rs 37 Cr Day 3 Rs 48.5 Cr Day 4 Rs 24 Cr (Early estimate) Total Rs 140.50 Cr

Data Source: Sacnilk

Trade Analysts Hail Chhaava's Performance

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave Chhaava a 4.5-star rating, praised the film's performance. In a post on X, he wrote, "CHHAAVA: DINESH VIJAN - LAXMAN UTEKAR HIT BULL'S EYE *YET AGAIN*... #Chhaava has passed the make-or-break Monday test with distinction marks... The Monday biz - to put it simply - is phenomenal."

Adarsh also noted that only a handful of films in the post-pandemic era have managed to cross Rs 20 crore on a working day, making Chhaava an exceptional performer. With its current momentum, industry experts predict the film will continue its strong run through the second week.

Worldwide Collection

Apart from its strong domestic collection, Chhaava is also performing well in the international market. The film grossed Rs 27 crore overseas within the first four days, taking its total worldwide collection to Rs 195.60 crore by Day 4. Given its steady hold at the box office, the film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide soon.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava is a historical action drama based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role, with Maharani Yesubai being portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna. Akshaye Khanna is featured as the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb; Ashutosh Rana plays the character of Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite; and Soyarabai is played by Divya Dutta. The film is based on Maharishi Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava, with music by AR Rahman.