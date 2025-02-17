Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3: Rs 100 Cr in Just 3 days, Vicky-Rashmika's Film Roars on

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava continues to storm the box office. Laxman Utekar's directorial has become the first Hindi film of the year to enter the Rs 100 crore club in three days. The historical period drama exceeded projections on opening day and witnessed growth of nearly 20% on day 2. The collections on the first Sunday jumped by 31% at the domestic box office.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 3

At a time when the Hindi film industry was awaiting a much-needed push to lighten up the first quarter, Chhaava has brought excitement with its terrific run at the box office. The film has minted over Rs 116.5 crore in three days and has become the first Hindi release of 2025 to achieve this feat. On its first Sunday, Chhaava minted over Rs 48.5 crore net in India. The numbers are higher than the opening day collections.

Maharashtra is contributing the lion's share to the film's earnings, while cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are also witnessing good footfall. Chhaava had an overall 62.48% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 31 Cr Day 2 Rs 37 Cr Day 3 Rs 48.5 Cr (Early estimate) Total Rs 116.5 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Vicky Kaushal's Response to Chhaava's Success

On Sunday, Chhaava's leading man, Vicky Kaushal, took to social media to express his gratitude over the film's early response. Sharing a poster of him from the film, Vicky wrote on Instagram, "Aapke pyaar ne #Chhaava ko sachmuch Zinda kar diya!!! All your messages, calls… all the videos you all are sharing of your experience of watching CHHAAVA… I’m seeing it all… taking it all in. Thank you for all your love… Grateful to each and every one of you for celebrating the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vishwar apke sath ho to yudh lage tyohaar. #CHHAAVA IN CINEMAS!!!"

Why Chhaava is a Special Release for Everyone Involved

Chhaava is an important release for all involved. The film marks Vicky's first film where he is playing a royal king. With this film, Laxman also took a big leap, as this is only his fifth directorial venture. The filmmaker, who has so far delivered mid-budgeted social comedies like Luka Chuppi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Mimi, has first time helmed a film mounted on a reported budget of Rs 130 crore. The film also marks leading lady Rashmika’s and Akshaye's debut in the period genre. While Rashmika played Maratha queen Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye essayed the menacing Aurangzeb in the film.

Rashmika Aces Maratha Queen Role

Rashmika, often called the "National Crush,”"has seemingly outgrown that cute title. Starting her career in Kannada with Kirak Party nearly a decade ago, she quickly expanded her reach to Telugu cinema and of late has become a prominent name in Hindi films. She was part of blockbuster hits like Animal and pan-India sensations like the Pushpa franchise. The actor continues to showcase her versatility with her film choices. With Chhaava, Rashmika has cemented her status as a bankable leading lady. Her performance as Maratha queen Yesubai Bhosale has garnered praise from both critics and audiences.

About Chhaava

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is the banner behind Chhaava. The film is Vicky's second collaboration with Maddock after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which was released in 2023. AR Rahman composed the film’s music and background score. The film has cinematography by Saurabh Goswami, while it is edited by Manish Pradhan. Chhaava hit the big screens on February 14 and has faced little competition at the box office.