Chhaava Box Office Day 24: Despite 30% Dip on 4th Sunday Due to IND vs NZ Final, Vicky's Film Nears Rs 700 Cr Globally

Hyderabad: Laxman Utekar's Chhaava has emerged as 2025's biggest blockbuster, continuing its impressive box office run even in its fourth week. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical drama has been raking in impressive numbers despite new releases and sporting events. The recent release of its Telugu version on March 7 has further boosted its collections, widening its reach across India. However, the film did witness a slight dip in earnings on its fourth Sunday (Day 24) due to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 24

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava earned an estimated Rs 11.5 crore on its 24th day in India. The Hindi version contributed Rs 9 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 2.5 crore to the total. With this, the film's nett box office collection in India now stands at Rs 520.55 crore.

The Hindi version alone has amassed Rs 512.3 crore, while the Telugu version had an impressive opening weekend, collecting Rs 8.25 crore. On the gross revenue front, Chhaava's India total has reached Rs 607.6 crore.

Breakdown of Domestic Collections

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 219.25 Cr Week 2 Rs 180.25 Cr Week 3 84.05 Cr Day 22 8.75 Cr Day 23 16.75 Cr Day 24 11.5 Cr (early estimates) Total 520.55 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Worldwide Collection

On the global front, Chhaava has continued its dominance, with worldwide earnings reaching Rs 698 crore. The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Salman Khan's Sultan (Rs 614 crore) and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 (Rs 691 crore), making it one of the biggest Indian films in recent years.

For lead actor Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava is now his highest-grossing film. Meanwhile, for Rashmika Mandanna, this historical drama is her second-highest grosser, following Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Occupancy Rates

The film's occupancy rates indicate continued audience interest. On its 24th day, Chhaava recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.90 percent, with Chennai leading the way at 38 percent (33 shows). Pune followed closely with 36.25 percent occupancy across 511 shows. Mumbai recorded 26.75 percent occupancy in 965 shows, while Delhi lagged behind with 12.50 percent across 1,070 shows.

In the Telugu market, Chhaava showed even stronger numbers. Mahbubnagar had the highest occupancy at 53.50 percent with just four shows, while Kakinada registered 46 percent across 14 shows. Hyderabad, which had 313 shows, recorded a solid 30.75 percent occupancy. In total, the Telugu version is running across 710 shows in South India.

About Chhaava

Released on February 14, Chhaava is a historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. The movie narrates the life and legacy of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce battles against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai, his wife. Akshaye Khanna portrays Aurangzeb, with veteran actors Divya Dutta and Ashutosh Rana in key supporting roles.