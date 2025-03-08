ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 22: Vicky Kaushal's Historical Drama Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava crosses Rs 500 crore on Day 22. The film continues strong box office earnings, with its Telugu version also performing well.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 22: Vicky Kaushal's Historical Drama Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark!
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 22: Vicky Kaushal's Historical Drama Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark! (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 8, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava continues its impressive run at the Indian box office, entering its fourth week with strong momentum. The film, which narrates the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has received both critical acclaim and audience appreciation. On its 22nd day, Chhaava achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Chhaava Joins the Rs 500 Crore Club

A trade analyst took to social media to confirm the film's achievement, sharing a poster of the film and writing, "500 NOT OUT... #Chhaava joins the elite ₹ 500 cr Club [on Day 22], standing tall among some of the biggest #Blockbusters in recent times: #Pushpa2 #Hindi, #Jawan, #Stree2, #Gadar2, #Pathaan, #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Animal... A monumental achievement!"

With this, Chhaava joins the ranks of some of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. The film's fourth Friday collections surpassed those of its third Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, setting the stage for a strong weekend ahead.

Fourth Week Collections and Telugu Release

As per the trade analyst, the Hindi version of Chhaava collected Rs 6.30 crore on its fourth Friday, bringing its total box office collection in India to Rs 502.70 crore. Meanwhile, the Telugu-dubbed version of the film, which hit theatres three weeks after the Hindi release, opened strongly with Rs 2.63 crore on its first Friday.

This expansion into the Telugu market, across 550+ screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has further boosted the film's earnings. The positive response to the Telugu release indicates that Chhaava is set to continue its successful box-office journey.

About Chhaava

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai. The film portrays the life and struggles of Sambhaji Maharaj, the courageous son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as well as the Maratha fight against the Mughal Empire.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also features an ensemble cast including Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat.

About Its OTT Release Date

Even though an official date for the digital premiere of Chhaava has not been announced, several reports suggest that the film will be released on Netflix on 11 April. Ever since its theatrical release enthralled nearly all audiences, the wait for the OTT platform has become all the more thrilling.

READ MORE

  1. Swara Bhasker Questions Emotional Response To Chhaava Compared To Mahakumbh Tragedy
  2. Chhaava X Review: Vicky Kaushal Delivers 'Career-Best Performance' in Period Drama With Pacing Issues
  3. All You Need To Know About The Maratha Queen Yesubai Bhonsale Played By Rashmika Mandanna In Chhaava

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava continues its impressive run at the Indian box office, entering its fourth week with strong momentum. The film, which narrates the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has received both critical acclaim and audience appreciation. On its 22nd day, Chhaava achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Chhaava Joins the Rs 500 Crore Club

A trade analyst took to social media to confirm the film's achievement, sharing a poster of the film and writing, "500 NOT OUT... #Chhaava joins the elite ₹ 500 cr Club [on Day 22], standing tall among some of the biggest #Blockbusters in recent times: #Pushpa2 #Hindi, #Jawan, #Stree2, #Gadar2, #Pathaan, #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Animal... A monumental achievement!"

With this, Chhaava joins the ranks of some of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. The film's fourth Friday collections surpassed those of its third Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, setting the stage for a strong weekend ahead.

Fourth Week Collections and Telugu Release

As per the trade analyst, the Hindi version of Chhaava collected Rs 6.30 crore on its fourth Friday, bringing its total box office collection in India to Rs 502.70 crore. Meanwhile, the Telugu-dubbed version of the film, which hit theatres three weeks after the Hindi release, opened strongly with Rs 2.63 crore on its first Friday.

This expansion into the Telugu market, across 550+ screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has further boosted the film's earnings. The positive response to the Telugu release indicates that Chhaava is set to continue its successful box-office journey.

About Chhaava

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai. The film portrays the life and struggles of Sambhaji Maharaj, the courageous son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as well as the Maratha fight against the Mughal Empire.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also features an ensemble cast including Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat.

About Its OTT Release Date

Even though an official date for the digital premiere of Chhaava has not been announced, several reports suggest that the film will be released on Netflix on 11 April. Ever since its theatrical release enthralled nearly all audiences, the wait for the OTT platform has become all the more thrilling.

READ MORE

  1. Swara Bhasker Questions Emotional Response To Chhaava Compared To Mahakumbh Tragedy
  2. Chhaava X Review: Vicky Kaushal Delivers 'Career-Best Performance' in Period Drama With Pacing Issues
  3. All You Need To Know About The Maratha Queen Yesubai Bhonsale Played By Rashmika Mandanna In Chhaava

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHHAAVA TOTAL BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONCHHAAVA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION INDIAABOUT CHHAAVACHHAAVA OTT RELEASE DATECHHAAVA BOX OFFICE DAY 22

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.