Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 22: Vicky Kaushal's Historical Drama Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark!

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava continues its impressive run at the Indian box office, entering its fourth week with strong momentum. The film, which narrates the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has received both critical acclaim and audience appreciation. On its 22nd day, Chhaava achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Chhaava Joins the Rs 500 Crore Club

A trade analyst took to social media to confirm the film's achievement, sharing a poster of the film and writing, "500 NOT OUT... #Chhaava joins the elite ₹ 500 cr Club [on Day 22], standing tall among some of the biggest #Blockbusters in recent times: #Pushpa2 #Hindi, #Jawan, #Stree2, #Gadar2, #Pathaan, #Baahubali2 #Hindi and #Animal... A monumental achievement!"

With this, Chhaava joins the ranks of some of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood history. The film's fourth Friday collections surpassed those of its third Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, setting the stage for a strong weekend ahead.

Fourth Week Collections and Telugu Release

As per the trade analyst, the Hindi version of Chhaava collected Rs 6.30 crore on its fourth Friday, bringing its total box office collection in India to Rs 502.70 crore. Meanwhile, the Telugu-dubbed version of the film, which hit theatres three weeks after the Hindi release, opened strongly with Rs 2.63 crore on its first Friday.

This expansion into the Telugu market, across 550+ screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has further boosted the film's earnings. The positive response to the Telugu release indicates that Chhaava is set to continue its successful box-office journey.

About Chhaava

Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai. The film portrays the life and struggles of Sambhaji Maharaj, the courageous son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as well as the Maratha fight against the Mughal Empire.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also features an ensemble cast including Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat.

About Its OTT Release Date

Even though an official date for the digital premiere of Chhaava has not been announced, several reports suggest that the film will be released on Netflix on 11 April. Ever since its theatrical release enthralled nearly all audiences, the wait for the OTT platform has become all the more thrilling.