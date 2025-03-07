Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 21: Vicky Kaushal's Film Nears Rs 700 Cr Worldwide, Crosses Rs 480 Cr In India

Hyderabad: Bollywood's latest historical epic, Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, continues to rule the box office. The film, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai, became the highest-grossing film of 2025. With a remarkable theatrical run, Chhaava is on track to surpass the Rs 700 crore mark at the global box office.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 21

On the 21st day of its release, that is, March 6, the film is estimated to have accumulated a net collection of Rs 5.53 crore at the domestic box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Despite a slight drop in earnings compared to the previous day, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 483.40 crore. A film trade analyst predicts that Chhaava will surpass the Rs 500 crore net mark at the Indian box office today (March 7).

Breakdown of Domestic Collections

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 219.25 Cr Week 2 Rs 180.25 Cr Day 15 Rs 13 Cr Day 16 Rs 22 Cr Day 17 Rs 24.25 Cr Day 18 Rs 7.75 Cr Day 19 Rs 5.4 Cr Day 20 Rs 6.15 Cr Day 21 Rs 5.35 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 483.40 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Chhaava has been a roaring success overseas as well. The film has amassed a total of Rs 651 crore worldwide in its 20-day run, with India contributing Rs 571 crore gross and the international markets also adding significantly to its earnings.

Occupancy Rates on March 6

The period drama witnessed an overall 10.24 percent Hindi occupancy on its third Wednesday. Here's how the film performed at different time slots:

Morning Shows: 6.71 percent.

Afternoon Shows: 9.92 percent

Evening Shows: 10.33 percent

Night Shows: 14.01 percent

Telugu Version to Release on March 7

The film's Telugu-dubbed version will be released on March 7 across 550+ screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Telugu release is handled by Geetha Film Distributors. While an official announcement is awaited, reports suggest that Chhaava will premiere on Netflix on April 11. Several states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, now have declared the movie tax-free.

Chhaava Cast and Plot

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava brings to life the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and his fierce resistance against the Mughal Empire. The film also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in significant roles.

Political Endorsements and Special Screenings

The film has received appreciation from prominent dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maharashtra Minister Aditi Sunil Tatkare recently organised a special screening for MLAs and MLCs, attended by CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde, and other leaders.