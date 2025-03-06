Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 20: Vicky Kaushal's Film Nears Rs 650 Cr Globally Despite Dip In Numbers

Hyderabad: Laxman Utekar's directorial Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, continues its strong run at the box office. After entering the Rs 600 crore club worldwide, the historical drama witnessed a slight boost in collections on Wednesday, March 5, after experiencing a dip in earnings over the previous two days. As the film approaches the Rs 650 crore milestone, its upcoming Telugu release on March 7 is expected to further boost its revenue.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 20

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava earned an estimated Rs 5.75 crore net on its third Wednesday (Day 20) at the domestic box office. This takes the film's total net earnings in India to Rs 477.65 crore.

The film had an impressive first-week collection of Rs 219.25 crore net, followed by Rs 180.25 crore net in the second week. With its current trend, Chhaava is set to cross the Rs 80 crore net mark for the third week.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 219.25 Cr Week 2 Rs 180.25 Cr Day 15 Rs 13 Cr Day 16 Rs 22 Cr Day 17 Rs 24.25 Cr Day 18 Rs 7.75 Cr Day 19 Rs 5.4 Cr Day 20 Rs 5.75 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 477.65 Cr

Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk

Occupancy Rates on Day 20

Despite being in its third week, Chhaava continues to attract audiences. On March 5, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.99%. Here's a breakdown of its performance across different time slots:

Morning Shows - 7.10%

Afternoon Shows - 10.03%

Evening Shows - 11.43%

Night Shows - 15.41%

Worldwide Box Office Collection

The Maddock Films production has been a massive success globally. In its 19-day theatrical run, Chhaava amassed Rs 641.7 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. Out of this, Rs 563.7 crore gross came from India, while the overseas market contributed Rs 78 crore gross.

With its Telugu version set to release on March 7, the film is expected to maintain its momentum and achieve even greater box office numbers.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a historical biopic that narrates the tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valorous Maratha ruler, and his ultimate sacrifice at the hands of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role along with Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles. The Hindi version of Chhaava was released worldwide on February 14, while its Telugu version is about to be released, just in time to set new box office records!