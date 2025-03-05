Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 19: Will Vicky Kaushal Starrer Cross Rs 500 Cr Amid Dip In Numbers?

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal's latest film, Chhaava, continues its strong run at the Indian box office despite experiencing a decline in collections on its third Tuesday. The historical drama, which hit theatres on February 14, opened with an impressive Rs 31 crore on its first day. It went on to amass Rs 219.25 crore in its opening week and Rs 180.25 crore in its second week, taking its total beyond Rs 400 crore in just 14 days.

The film maintained a steady pace in its third weekend, collecting Rs 13 crore on Friday, Rs 22 crore on Saturday, and Rs 24.25 crore on Sunday. However, its earnings saw a dip on Monday, with Rs 7.75 crore, followed by an estimated Rs 5.50 crore on Tuesday. With this, Chhaava has reached a staggering total of Rs 472 crore in India by its 19th day, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of Baahubali: The Beginning (Rs 421 crore), Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire (Rs 406.45 crore), and 2.0 (Rs 407 crore). Now, all eyes are on whether Chhaava can breach the Rs 500 crore milestone, making it the first Hindi film of 2025 to achieve this feat.

Despite the overall dip in collections, the film observed a 9.82% occupancy on Tuesday, with 6.89% for morning shows and increments for afternoon, evening, and night shows at 9.61%, 9.96%, and 12.81% respectively.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been inspired by Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. The film narrates the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his expansion for Hindavi Swaraj and his execution at the hands of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. In the film, Vicky Kaushal stars as the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Santosh Juvekar, among others, in substantial roles.

The Telugu version of Chhaava is expected to be released on March 7, which could help it gain traction even more. It is unclear whether the film will break the coveted Rs 500 crore mark, but its box office performance has already cemented it as one of the year's biggest hits.