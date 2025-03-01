Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 15: Vicky Kaushal's Film Outshines Blockbusters Like Salaar, Sanju, Leo and More

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava is rewriting history at the box office. The film helmed by Laxman Utekar hit the big screens on February 14. Running successfully in its third week, Chhaava continues to dominate the charts. With little to no competition at the moment, the historic drama shows no signs of slowing down as it crosses major milestones.

With Chhaava entering its third week, the film’s performance has been nothing short of spectacular. The film crossed Rs 400 crore mark in 15 days. If Vicky's film manages to keep its current pace up, Rs 500 crore mark can be within the reach The film has made a huge impact in its first two weeks and cemented its place as the highest-grossing film of 2025.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 15

Chhaava saw a slight dip in earnings after its second week. But the film is still pulling in impressive double-digit figures which proves its massive popularity. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on day 15 Chhaava earned Rs 13.42 crore, and net collection in India stands at Rs 412.92 crore. The steady performance is likely to propel Chhaava among the biggest hits in Hindi cinema.

Record-Smashing Numbers

In its first week, Chhaava earned an incredible Rs 219.25 crore, followed by a slight decline of 17 percent in its second week, where it earned Rs 180.25 crore. Nevertheless, the film remains a powerhouse at the box office. Chhaava's total worldwide earnings stand at Rs 549.1 crore, including Rs 71 crore from overseas, Sacnilk reported.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 219.25 Cr Week 2 Rs 180.25 Cr Day 15 Rs 13.42 Cr Total Rs 412.92 Cr

Comparing Chhaava to Box Office Giants

With Rs 412.50 crore in India, Chhaava has outperformed several major films, including:

2.0 (2018) – Rs 407.05 crore

Salaar: Cease Fire (2023) – Rs 406.45 crore

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – Rs 391.4 crore

Dangal (2016) – Rs 387.38 crore

Avengers: Endgame (2019) – Rs 373.05 crore

Jailer (2023) – Rs 348.55 crore

Sanju (2018) – Rs 342.57 crore

Leo (2023) – Rs 341.04 crore

Chhaava Beats Pushpa 2 on 3rd Friday: Chhaava achieved another milestone by outgrossing Pushpa 2: The Rule on its 3rd Friday.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films on Third Friday

Chhaava – Rs 13.42 crore

Pushpa 2 – Rs 11.3 crore

Baahubali 2 – Rs 10.05 crore

Stree 2 – Rs 8.5 crore

Brahmastra – Rs 8.5 crore

About Chhaava

What makes Chhaava the box-office storm that it has become? Well-rounded performances and a gripping storyline based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Chhaava was originally supposed to release around the time of Pushpa 2's release, but the makers pushed the film to February to give it the solo run it deserves. And it seems that decision has paid off well. Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film is a screen adaptation of the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. The screenplay was co-written by Laxman Utekar, along with a team of writers including Rishi Virmani, Kaustubh Savarkar, Unman Bankar, and Omkar Mahajan. The film features music by A.R. Rahman, and cinematography by Saurabh Goswami.

(Box Office data source: Sacnilk)