Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 14: Vicky's Film To Hit Rs 400 Cr; Can Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon Disrupt the Momentum?

Hyderabad: The title of Vicky Kaushal's latest release, Chhaava, is borrowed from Marathi. In English, Chhaava translates to "lion's cub." The film, which centers around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has taken the box office by storm since its release on February 14. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Vineet Kumar Singh in lead roles. After two weeks in theaters, Chhaava has earned nearly Rs 400 crore in India. Following the success of the film in Hindi, the makers are now gearing up to release Chhaava in Telugu from March 7.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 14

On Day 14, Chhaava witnessed a notable decline of 43.48% in its box office numbers compared to the previous day. Maharashtra continues to lead in box office collections, which is not surprising given the film's subject matter. Despite the drop, the film still managed to achieve an 18.58% occupancy, a solid number for a film in its second week.

Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 219.25 Cr Week 2 Rs 180 Cr Total Rs 399.25 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)



On Thursday (Day 14), Chhaava earned Rs 13 crore net in India, bringing its domestic total to Rs 399.25 crore. After the first week, the film had earned Rs 219.25 crore, and in the second week, the earnings saw a 17.90% drop, making Rs 180 crore.

Vicky Kaushal's Biggest Success Yet

Chhaava has become Vicky Kaushal's biggest box office success to date. It arrives at a crucial moment in his career, following a series of underwhelming films. With this historical drama, Chhaava has surpassed the box office performance of Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned Rs 244.14 crore in 2019, becoming Vicky's previous highest-grossing film. With the success of Chhaava, producer Dinesh Vijan, and leading lady Rashmika Mandanna continue their hit streak. While Vijan recently delivered blockbuster hit Stree 2 under his banner Maddock Films, Rashmika is coming off consecutive hits like Varisu, Animal, and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Future Box Office Outlook

Chhaava is expected to enjoy a good run, as no big releases are coming until Salman Khan's Sikandar, which is scheduled to hit theaters later in March. However, Sohum Shah's Crazxy is posing competition, as the film has opened to rave reviews. Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon also hit the screens today and is being lauded as a well-rounded film. Despite these two smaller films, Chhaava doesn't have any major competition that could dent its momentum at the box office.