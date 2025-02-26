Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 12: Will Vicky Kaushal's Film Breach Rs 500 Cr Worldwide Today?

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama Chhaava continues its remarkable box-office run, showing no signs of slowing down. The film, which chronicles the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his struggle against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, has resonated strongly with audiences across India and internationally. In just 12 days, the film has crossed Rs 350 crore at the Indian box office and is now on the verge of breaching the Rs 500 crore mark globally.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 12

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava earned an estimated Rs 18 crore in India on its 12th day (Tuesday). The film had a stellar opening, collecting Rs 31 crore on its first day and an impressive Rs 219.25 crore in its first week. In its second weekend, the film continued its momentum, earning Rs 23.5 crore on Friday, Rs 44 crore on Saturday, and Rs 40 crore on Sunday. On its 11th day (Monday), it added Rs 18.5 crore to its collection.

With this strong performance, Chhaava has now reached Rs 363.25 crore at the Indian box office. Given the current trend, the film is expected to cross the Rs 400 crore mark in India by the end of this week.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 219.25 Cr Day 8 Rs 23.5 Cr Day 9 Rs 44 Cr Day 10 Rs 40 Cr Day 11 Rs 18.5 Cr Day 12 Rs 18.00 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 363.25 Cr

(Box office data source: Sacnilk)

Occupancy Rates

The film maintained a solid occupancy rate on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. According to reports by Sacnilk, Chhaava recorded an overall 23.74% occupancy in Hindi screenings, with the following breakdown:

Morning Shows: 12.01%

Afternoon Shows: 17.79%

Evening Shows: 22.34%

Night Shows: 42.83%

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Globally, Chhaava has been performing very well. The film grossed Rs 70 crore in overseas markets, and its domestic gross in India stands at Rs 413.35 crore. The film grossed Rs 483.35 crore combined at the international market as of Tuesday. Given the film's current momentum without any major competition at the box office, it's expected to cross the Rs 500 crore mark any time soon.

Chhaava Now Among the Top 20 Bollywood Grossers

Chhaava has exceeded the earnings of the highest-grossing 20 Bollywood films of all time. It's already left behind global earnings of:

Hrithik Roshan's War - Rs 466.82 crore

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki - Rs 470.60 crore

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 - Rs 472.77 crore

The film is headed towards Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, which earned Rs 541.76 crore worldwide. If Chhaava does not lose its current box-office pattern, it could soon be in the first 15 highest-grossing Bollywood films.

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is the adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant. The film narrates the triumphant yet sorrowful tale of Chhatrapati Sambaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and his bravest struggle against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Starring Vicky Kaushal, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta, the film has been wowing audiences since its release on February 14 with compelling storytelling, exquisite visuality, and heart-gripping performances.