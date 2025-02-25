ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal's Film Set to Cross Rs 350 Cr in India, Holds Strong On Second Monday

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava is still going strong in its second week. After reviving Bollywood's box office, the film helmed by Laxman Utekar has become a major hit, delivering the first blockbuster in months. Thanks to its incredible second Monday performance, Chhaava is fast approaching a global total of Rs 450 crore. It has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the biggest Indian hit of the year so far, offering a much-needed boost to Bollywood.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 219.25 Cr Day 8 Rs 23.5 Cr Day 9 Rs 44 Cr Day 10 Rs 40 Cr Day 11 Rs 18.50 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 345.25 Cr

Second Hindi Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore in Second Weekend Chhaava has now become the second Hindi film after Pushpa 2: The Rule to collect over Rs 100 crore in its second weekend. While Pushpa 2 earned Rs 128 crore, Chhaava brought in Rs 109.23 crore.

Chhaava and Its Star Cast

The film, based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel, also stars Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana. It was praised by PM Narendra Modi at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi. With a reported budget of Rs 130 crore, Chhaava has reportedly earned a global total of Rs 444.5 crore.

What Chhaava's Success Means For Vicky and Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna is having an incredible run in her career. Lineup of films like Sikandar, Kubera, and more hints at her growing star power. Chhaava's success only cements her position as one of the most popular stars of the present times. With Chhava's success, Rashmika experiences the joy of her fourth consecutive blockbuster following Varisu (2023), Animal (2023), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024).

For Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava is a turning point, particularly after some patchy performances at the box office. The National Award-winning actor has made a big comeback with his performance as a Maratha warrior king, transforming himself by leaps and bounds for the role. Though there was never any question about his acting prowess, his recent film selections didn't quite work. The success of Chhaava is a strong reminder of his star status and a well-deserved endorsement.