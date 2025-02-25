Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal's Film Set to Cross Rs 350 Cr in India, Holds Strong On Second Monday

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava is still going strong in its second week. After reviving Bollywood's box office, the film helmed by Laxman Utekar has become a major hit, delivering the first blockbuster in months. Thanks to its incredible second Monday performance, Chhaava is fast approaching a global total of Rs 450 crore. It has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the biggest Indian hit of the year so far, offering a much-needed boost to Bollywood.
- Chhaava Box Office Collection on Day 11
On its second Monday, Chhaava earned Rs 18.50 crore net in India, taking its domestic total to Rs 345.25 crore. The film earned Rs 44 crore on its second Saturday and Rs 40 crore on Sunday. After a stellar Rs 31 crore opening on February 14, it went on to collect Rs 219.25 crore in its first week. The film held a strong 23.64% occupancy on Monday, February 24, 2025.
|Day/Week
|India Net Collection
|Week 1
|Rs 219.25 Cr
|Day 8
|Rs 23.5 Cr
|Day 9
|Rs 44 Cr
|Day 10
|Rs 40 Cr
|Day 11
|Rs 18.50 Cr (early estimates)
|Total
|Rs 345.25 Cr
(Box office data source: Sacnilk)
Second Hindi Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore in Second Weekend
Chhaava has now become the second Hindi film after Pushpa 2: The Rule to collect over Rs 100 crore in its second weekend. While Pushpa 2 earned Rs 128 crore, Chhaava brought in Rs 109.23 crore.
- Chhaava and Its Star Cast
The film, based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel, also stars Diana Penty, Divya Dutta, and Ashutosh Rana. It was praised by PM Narendra Modi at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi. With a reported budget of Rs 130 crore, Chhaava has reportedly earned a global total of Rs 444.5 crore.
- What Chhaava's Success Means For Vicky and Rashmika
Rashmika Mandanna is having an incredible run in her career. Lineup of films like Sikandar, Kubera, and more hints at her growing star power. Chhaava's success only cements her position as one of the most popular stars of the present times. With Chhava's success, Rashmika experiences the joy of her fourth consecutive blockbuster following Varisu (2023), Animal (2023), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024).
For Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava is a turning point, particularly after some patchy performances at the box office. The National Award-winning actor has made a big comeback with his performance as a Maratha warrior king, transforming himself by leaps and bounds for the role. Though there was never any question about his acting prowess, his recent film selections didn't quite work. The success of Chhaava is a strong reminder of his star status and a well-deserved endorsement.
