Chhaava Box Office Day 10: Vicky's Film Remains Unshaken Despite India Vs Pakistan Match, Nears Rs 350 Cr

Hyderabad: Chhaava has taken the Indian box office by storm, dominating the past ten days with its record-breaking run. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the historical epic has not only become his highest-grossing film but has also surpassed major post-pandemic blockbusters like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. The film remained strong despite the intense hype surrounding Sunday's India vs. Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, proving its unwavering hold over audiences nationwide.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 10

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava collected an estimated Rs 40 crore on its 10th day (Sunday), taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 326.75 crore. The film had amassed Rs 219.25 crore in its first week and carried strong momentum into its second weekend.

On Friday, Chhaava raked in Rs 23.5 crore, setting the stage for an extraordinary Saturday surge, where collections jumped by 87.23% to Rs 44 crore. Although Sunday saw a minor dip, the film still managed to comfortably cross the Rs 300 crore milestone.

For Vicky Kaushal, this marks a career-defining achievement, as Chhaava becomes his first film as a lead actor to enter the Rs 300 crore club. His previous highest-grossing project, Sanju, where he played a supporting role, had also crossed this benchmark. Meanwhile, for Rashmika Mandanna, this is her third film to achieve such a feat, following the successes of Pushpa 2 and Animal.

Box Office Breakdown

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 219.25 Cr Day 8 Rs 23.5 Cr Day 9 Rs 44 Cr Day 10 Rs 40 Cr (early estimates) Total Rs 326.75 Cr

(Box Office Data Source: Sacnilk)

Occupancy Rates

The film continued to attract massive footfalls across India, with an overall occupancy rate of 54.63% on Sunday, February 23, 2025. Pune emerged as the strongest market, recording an impressive 84.75% occupancy, followed by Chennai at 83.25%, Mumbai at 75.25%, Bengaluru at 56.50%, and Hyderabad at 53%. These cities significantly contributed to Chhaava's remarkable second Sunday performance.

PM Modi Praises Chhaava

Chhaava received a notable mention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan's inaugural function on Saturday. Acknowledging Maharashtra's contribution to Indian cinema, he remarked, "Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmo ke saath saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchaai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films, and these days, Chhaava is making waves)."

About Chhaava

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is an adaptation of the renowned Marathi novel of the same name written by Shivaji Sawant. The film delves into the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, focusing on his valiant resistance against the Mughal Empire and his tragic death at the hands of Aurangzeb.

The lead roles are performed by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna with Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Santosh Juvekar amongst others making their mark in pivotal roles.

Mission Rs 400 Crore Milestone Loading

With its record-breaking performance, Chhaava has now targeted a crossover at the Rs 400 crore milestone. If such development continues, then the film could soon find its space alongside Bollywood's all-time highest-grossing movies.

Released worldwide on February 14, Chhaava has been the strongest performer at the box office, proving that historical epics are still drawing in crowds in India.