Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vicky Kaushal's Film Projected to Exceed Rs 20 Cr, His Biggest Opening Yet

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2025. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Originally scheduled to release last December, Chhaava was postponed to February 14, 2025, to avoid a clash with the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. Early reviews for Chhaava are encouraging, as are the box office trends.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chhaava is trending well at the box office. Advance bookings indicate that the period drama could be one of Vicky’s biggest openers. The early prediction for Chhaava's Day 1 collection stands around Rs 17.89 crore, with strong numbers from block seats in India. The numbers are likely to rise further and are pegged to touch Rs 20 crore in India. As expected, Chhaava is performing particularly well in Maharashtra, despite the release of a Marathi film on a similar subject, Shivrayancha Chhava, last year. In Maharashtra, Chhaava has grossed over Rs 10.05 crore, including block seats. Other collections include Rs 1.23 crore from Delhi and Rs 1.16 crore from Karnataka.

About Chhaava

Chhaava, which literally translates to "Lion's Cub" in Marathi, is a historical action film based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji (portrayed by Vicky Kaushal). Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Chhaava's pre-production began in April 2023, while the film went on floors in October. The team called wrap on the project in May 2024. Chhaava’s score and soundtrack were composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan. The film hit the big screens in both IMAX and regular formats.

Who was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj?

For the unversed, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was crowned after a succession battle with his half-brother Rajaram in 1681. Back then, Aurangzeb's efforts to expand his empire towards the Deccan led to numerous clashes with the Marathas. While Sambhaji successfully defended several famous forts against Mughal forces, he was captured by them in 1689 and eventually executed.

First Period Film for Vicky, Rashmika, Akshaye, and Laxman

Vicky Kaushal is known for his diverse film choices. The National Award-winning actor has curated a varied filmography, exploring genres like action, comedy, and romance. With Chhaava, he adds his first period drama to his list of credits. Similarly, Rashmika who is enjoying consecutive hits like Animal and Pushpa 2, marks her debut in the period drama genre. Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in Drishyam 2, plays the menacing Mughal emperor. This is his first role in a period film. What is even more fascinating is that Laxman Utekar, a director with five films under his belt, is also stepping into the period drama genre for the first time with Chhaava.

Chhaava's Lezim Dance Controversy

Ahead of its release, Chhaava courted controversy. Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, a descendant of the king and former Rajya Sabha MP, objected to the portrayal of the king in a song and questioned the filmmakers' liberties. Maharashtra’s Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Uday Samant, also expressed concerns via a social media post. In response, filmmaker Laxman Utekar announced that the controversial dance sequence would be dropped.