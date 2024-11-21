Chennai Student Sues Amaran Makers Over Personal Number Shown In Film, Demands Compensation

Hyderabad: A Chennai engineering student, VV Vaageesan, has issued a legal notice to the makers of the Tamil film Amaran, demanding Rs 1.1 crore as compensation for the distress caused by the unauthorised use of his personal mobile number in the movie. The Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer, released on October 31, 2024, triggered the ordeal after it showcased his number in a scene, leading to a number of calls from fans mistaking it for Sai Pallavi's.

The incident occurred as Mr Vaageesan was celebrating Deepavali with his family. His phone began incessantly ringing, initially leaving him confused. He muted the calls, but the interruptions escalated the following day. After listening to voice messages, he discovered that his number had been featured in a pivotal scene where Sai Pallavi's character tosses a crumpled paper with her supposed number. This number, however, belongs to Mr Vaageesan in real life.

The continuous calls, some from fans seeking to connect with Sai Pallavi and others assuming it belonged to Indu Rebecca Varghese, wife of the late Major Mukund Varadarajan (whose life inspired the movie), severely disrupted Vaageesan's routine. "I can't sleep, study, or even use essential services like booking a cab without being interrupted," the student shared.

Attempts to resolve the issue informally were ignored. Vaageesan initially tagged the film's director Rajkumar Periyasamy and lead actor Sivakarthikeyan on social media, seeking their help. However, with no response from the filmmakers, he decided to pursue legal action. Through his lawyer, Vaageesan demanded that his phone number be removed from the film and sought compensation for the "untold hardships and mental agony" he endured.

The student clarified he would not change his number as it is linked to important documents like Aadhaar and bank details. The film's producers and director are yet to respond to the legal notice, while Vaageesan continues to face relentless calls.