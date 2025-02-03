Charli XCX Wins Big at the 2025 Grammys; Did You Know She Has Gujarati Roots?

Hyderabad: Pop sensation Charli XCX is at the top of her game. At the 2025 Grammy ceremony, Charli took home three Grammy Awards: Best Dance Pop Recording for Von Dutch, Best Electronic/Dance Album for Brat, and Best Recording Package as the art director of the album's visual aesthetic.

Talking of Brat, the album was one of the most talked about records of the year, receiving a total of eight Grammy nominations. The album got nominated in two of the most vouched-for categories: Album of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Before creating this major milestone in her musical career, the singer showcased her immense talent at the 2025 Grammys with her debut performance. She delivered an electrifying gig at the venue Crypti.com Arena prior to the show. Charli had the audience tapping their feet joining her on the beats of the song 360, a Grammy-nominated song from her album titled Brat.

Charli has been active in the music industry for more than a decade now. She has with time only proved her mettle. Her standout moment came after she made an X post in support of 2024 Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. In the summer of 2024, referring to her album, she humorously posted "Kamala IS brat" on X. The tweet gained traction with her album coming into focus.

But did you know, the pop icon has Indian roots? Charli, born as Charlotte Emma Aitchison is half Indian from her mother's side. Born to a half-Gujarati Indian mother, Shameera, and a Scottish father, Jon Aitchison, the different worlds shaped her perspective heavily. Her mother grew up in Uganda but had to leave the country with her family in the 1970s after then-President Idi Amin ordered the expulsion of the Asian population.

Opening up to an international magazine, she said: "I grew up in two half-lives, I suppose, adding, "When I would go and visit my mum's family, I felt very Indian. It was all the classic scenes of my nani and bappa cooking with Bollywood films playing in the background and everybody speaking in Gujarati."

However, her world at home with her father's side of the family was mostly white. This difference in cultures left the singer feeling like an outsider in both worlds, a sentiment familiar to many mixed-race individuals. "I never quite felt like I fit into either world," she concluded.