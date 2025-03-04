Change of Title for Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's Dragon? Here's What the Producer Has to Say

Hyderabad: After Devara, Jr NTR is all set to feature in two highly anticipated films. One is War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan. The other is Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, best known for his work on Salaar. Jr NTR's collaboration with Prashanth recently kicked off, with the film going on floors at Ramoji Film City. Initially launched with the working title NTRNeel, the film was later officially named Dragon.

Earlier, reports suggested that Karan Johar had registered the Dragon title, however, he relinquished the title for Jr NTR. Interestingly, now Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Dragon, also backed Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest Tamil film, which has a title quite similar to Dragon. The Tamil movie, Return of the Dragon, was recently released in Telugu as well. This has sparked curiosity regarding whether the makers will consider changing the title of Jr NTR’s film for its Tamil release.

Since a picture from Dragon’s first schedule surfaced online, it's been clear that the film will be nothing short of grand. The official stills showcased a massive action sequence, complete with hundreds of extras and a large setup. With a storyline and action-packed sequences, the film promises to be a colossal spectacle. It also marks the first collaboration between the RRR star and KGF director Prashanth Neel, and it's expected to be made on an extraordinary scale.

Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers shared some exciting insights about Dragon when he recently attended success meet for Return of the Dragon in the city. He revealed that the script is one of the most unique he’s ever encountered. Although he refrained from predicting box office numbers, he hinted that the film might surpass everyone’s expectations.

He stated, "Definitely, Dragon is one of the most unique scripts I have ever seen. A script like this has never been seen in Indian cinema before. So, the sky is the limit for the movie. I am extremely confident about it."

When asked whether the makers would consider exploring other titles for the Tamil release due to the similarity with Pradeep’s Dragon, Ravi Shankar responded, "I would rather not belittle Pradeep’s Dragon movie, which is superb and successful, but NTR and Neel’s Dragon is a high-voltage action entertainer mounted on a big scale...it is on another level."

He also said that they are aiming to make a film that gives the audience a whole new cinematic experience. Brimming with confidence about the project, Ravi furthered, "Dragon will have an international release, and it’s going to be an extraordinary film."

Prashanth Neel is expected to bring his signature style to Dragon. Jr NTR’s acting chops combined with the backing of a banner like Mythri Movie Makers (who are basking in the success of Pushpa 2), will breathe life into the director's vision. Dragon is said to be exploring themes of power, rebellion, and survival. The premises of the film will allow Jr NTR to take on a gritty, intense role that promises to captivate audiences.