Chandrakanth's Suicide After Trinayani Co-star Pavithra Jayaram's Death Shocks Telugu Industry

Telugu actor Chandrakanth dies by suicide days after co-star Pavithra Jayaram's fatal car accident. Both deaths shock the industry, leaving fans and colleagues mourning their tragic losses
Telugu actor Chandrakanth dies by suicide days after Trinayani co-star Pavithra Jayaram's fatal car accident. Both deaths shock the industry, leaving fans and colleagues mourning their tragic losses.

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Chandrakanth, renowned for his roles in Telugu daily soaps, tragically passed away. He reportedly took his own life at his home in Alkapur, Telangana. This devastating news follows closely after the untimely death of his co-star and dear friend, Pavithra Jayaram, who lost her life in a car accident.

According to Chandrakanth's father, the actor had been struggling with depression in the days leading up to his death, deeply affected by Pavithra's passing. Chandrakanth had openly expressed his grief over losing Pavithra, dedicating emotional tributes to her on social media. Their bond extended beyond the screen, as they were rumoured to be in a relationship.

In his final Instagram posts, Chandrakanth poured out his heartache, pleading for Pavithra to return and expressing his inability to accept her absence. The sudden loss of both actors has sent shockwaves through the Telugu entertainment industry, leaving colleagues and fans mourning their untimely departure.

Meanwhile, TV actor Chandu's wife Shilpa responded to his death. She said that Chandu had a live-in relationship with actress Pavitra for the past five years and after her death, he went into depression and resorted to the extreme step. She said that the extra-marital relationship between them continued since Trinayani's serial project came.

She recalled that Chandu and she fell in love with each other and married and now they have two children. She revealed that for the past five years, he had fallen under the spell of Pavitra and stopped paying attention to them and did not even come home. She expressed her concern that lives are being destroyed due to extra-marital relations after marriage and their situation is the same now.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

