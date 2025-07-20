Chandra Barot, Director Of Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Don, Dies At 86; Film Industry Pays Final Respects

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, best known for the iconic 1978 classic Don, where he directed Amitabh Bachchan, died on Sunday, July 20, in Mumbai at the age of 86. His wife, Deepa Barot, told a news portal that the director was suffering from pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years. Barot was receiving treatment at Guru Nanak Hospital and was under Dr. Manish Shetty's care after he was discharged from Jaslok Hospital.

As news spread of Barot's death, tributes came pouring in from across the film industry. Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who had revived the Don franchise, took to Instagram to express his sorrow. Sharing a photo of Chandra Barot, he wrote, "Saddened to learn that the director of the OG Don is no more. RIP Chandra Barot-ji. Deepest condolences to the family."

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also posted his tribute on social media, recalling, "Chandra ji, may your soul rest in peace sir. The only director I assisted. Not in Don. In a film Boss with Vinod Khanna, which never released. But the experience of working with him was really very rich." He remembered Barot as an intelligent, kind man and credited him for making Don - one of the most stylish films in Indian cinema.

Don Director Chandra Barot Passes Away at 86 (Photo: Instagram)

Film critic Taran Adarsh posted, "Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran filmmaker #ChandraBarot ji, the director of the iconic original #Don [1978]… Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones... #OmShanti."

Born in Tanzania, Chandra Barot moved to India to pursue a career in cinema. Starting as an assistant director to Manoj Kumar, Barot had worked on films like Purab Aur Paschim, Shor, and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. He achieved fame directing Don in 1978 - which initially opened in the week with low projections but eventually became the all-time blockbuster establishing Amitabh Bachchan as the superstar he is.