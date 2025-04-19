'Challenging Role That Encouraged Me': Sai Tamhankar On Playing Soldier Emraan Hashmi's Wife In Ground Zero

Srinagar: From vibrant performances to stepping into the emotionally charged shoes of a military officer's wife in her upcoming film Ground Zero, Bollywood actor Sai Tamhankar feels it has left a lasting impact on her both as an actor and a person.

Tamhankar, who rose to prominence with her blockbuster performances in Marathi cinema, walked the red carpet in Kashmir alongside co-star Emraan Hashmi for their movie in Srinagar. The action-thriller movie shot extensively in the Valley will hit the theatres on April 25.

"It was a challenging role. I have never done the character before," she told ETV Bharat. "But this has encouraged me as an actor and an individual. It has strengthened my conviction."

Directed by Tejas Deoskar, Ground Zero, co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, is based on a military operation to wipe out the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir two decades ago.

Hashmi plays the role of BSF deputy commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, credited with leading the operation that resulted in the killing of Gazi Baba in 2003, the mastermind of attacks on the Indian Parliament in 2001 and the Akshardham temple in Gujarat in 2002. Dubey's performance earned him the Kirti Chakra from President APJ Abdul Kalam in 2005.

Tamhankar says her role was intense and demanded emotional strength, but working with Emraan was a learning experience in the movie. But Hashmi's lead role as a military officer is seen as a departure from his 'romantic hero' to stepping into uncharted territory in the movie. But Tamhankar dismisses the labelling, describing him as a 'great and potential actor' who has been stereotyped by media and people for romantic performances alone.

"It was lovely working with him and playing a co-actor with him in Ground Zero. He has been portrayed in a particular image, but he performed the role brilliantly. I am very proud of him. He is a fabulous co-actor," said the 38-year-old award-winning actor.

Though she has been travelling to Kashmir for shooting the film but Tamankhar has plans to explore the Valley now. "There is a stark difference between reality and perception. We live in a bubble," she said, describing 'Kashmir beautiful' marred by wrong perception outside, urging people to visit the place. "Now we have found the reality, and let us forget the past."

The award-winning actor expressed happiness over filmmaking returning to the Valley after more than three decades of violence, saying it will provide employment opportunities to local people.