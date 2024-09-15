ETV Bharat / entertainment

Chal Kudiye: Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh Tease First Single from Jigra; Fans Love Their Reunion - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has fans buzzing with her latest project, the film Jigra, and its first single. Following the buzz surrounding the teaser trailer of the film, which showcases Bhatt's intense and fierce performance, excitement has reached new heights with the announcement of her new song Chal Kudiye. The track features a collaboration with popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, marking their reunion since their hit song Ik Kudi from Udta Punjab.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to unveil the teaser of the first single from her upcoming film Jigra titled Chal Kudiye, in which Diljit Dosanjh is seen performing energetically in a white outfit, singing the catchy lines- Chal Kudiye, uth kudiye. Bhatt, dressed in black, watches from the sidelines, adding to the visual appeal of the teaser. The clip has already generated significant buzz, with fans already labeling it a "chartbuster in the making."

The track's first look has stirred up excitement, with fans reminiscing about their previous hit collaboration. Comments on social media reflect the anticipation, with one fan expressing, "Can't wait for another Kudi. First 'Ik Kudi' and now 'Chal Kudiye'," while another wrote, "This is going to be a superhit!"

In addition to the song teaser, the film itself is creating waves with its gripping storyline and Alia's powerful portrayal of a determined sister fighting to save her brother. The film promises a blend of action, drama, and emotional depth, adding to the overall excitement surrounding the actor's latest venture. With the song set to release on October 11, fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be another hit from this dynamic duo.