Chal Kudiye: Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh Celebrate Women's Strength in New Track from Jigra - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh dropped a powerful new track, Chal Kudiye, for former's upcoming film Jigra. The song, celebrating women's strength and courage, marks their second collaboration after Udta Punjab.

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh reunited for a special musical treat with their latest track Chal Kudiye, which they released on Tuesday. This song, part of Bhatt's upcoming film Jigra, serves as a tribute to women's courage and strength, celebrating their resilience across various sectors. The collaboration marks the first time Bhatt and Dosanjh have worked together since their successful stint in the 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Chal Kudiye features vocals by both artists, with lyrics penned by Harmanjeet Singh and music directed by Manpreet Singh. The music video showcases Alia Bhatt in a striking black outfit with a T-shirt that reads Ghar, while Diljit Dosanjh dons an elegant all-white ensemble. The visuals emphasise the empowerment of women while also acknowledging their struggles and the call for justice and change.

Producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to celebrate the release, praising Dosanjh's contribution: "It's the coming together of two such absolute forces of nature...the best of the best! Special shoutout to Diljit for having the biggest Jigra and being our Jigra too by giving us this gem!" Actor Vedang Raina, who plays Alia's brother in Jigra, expressed his excitement about the song, calling it a significant collaboration. Raina has also contributed a song to the film, a recreated version of the classic Phoolon Ka Taaro, featured in the teaser trailer.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra tells the poignant story of a sister's love and determination to protect her brother. Initially slated for a September 27 release, the film will now hit theaters on October 11, promising a blend of emotional depth and intense action sequences.

