Chak De India Fame Sagarika Ghatge And Former Cricketer Zaheer Khan Welcome Baby Boy 'Fatehsinh' - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and former India cricketer Zaheer Khan's wife, Sagarika Ghatge, has shared a heartfelt announcement with her fans on Wednesday, April 16. The Chak De India actor took to social media to reveal the birth of their first kid, a baby boy, sharing adorable photos of him with the world.

While Sagarika did not disclose the precise date of birth in her post, she did proudly reveal the baby's name - Fatehsinh Khan. The couple conveyed their appreciation and excitement in the caption that read, "With love, gratitude and divine blessings, we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan." The name Fatehsinh holds a beautiful meaning. In Hindi, it signifies 'victorious lion' or 'the one who wins'.

Sagarika posted two photos on Instagram - one featuring the couple lovingly holding their newborn, and another close-up shot of the baby's little fingers, which melted hearts throughout social media.

As soon as the couple announced their happy news, messages of congratulations poured in from fans and celebrities on the comment section of the post. Some notable people who extended their warm wishes to the new parents included Angad Bedi, Anupam Mittal, Nidhi Dutta, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi, Karan Singh Grover, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and new mom Athiya Shetty.

For those unaware, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan tied the knot in 2017 after dating for some time. Now, after eight years of marriage, the couple has embraced parenthood. While Zaheer Khan has remained involved in cricket, Sagarika continued her acting career post-marriage, appearing in projects like Irada (2017), the thriller film Footfairy (2020), and the web series BOSS: Baap of Special Services (2019).

Sagarika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India, where she won hearts with her performance and striking screen presence. Now, she embarks on a new chapter of life as a proud mother.