Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc - Denji Returns; Know More About Cast, Release Date, And Plot Details

Hyderabad: It's been three years since Chainsaw Man Season 1 captivated audiences worldwide, and now the next chapter of Denji's journey is coming to the big screen. Production house Studio MAPPA has officially announced Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, which will adapt one of the manga's most beloved storylines. The upcoming film is set to be released in Japanese theaters on September 19, 2025.

Following the massive success of Chainsaw Man Season 1 in 2022, fans eagerly awaited news of a second season. However, instead of continuing the story on television, MAPPA surprised viewers by announcing a film adaptation of the Reze Arc, also known as the Bomb Girl Arc. This decision reflects the arc's intense action and emotional depth, making it a perfect fit for the cinematic experience.

The film was first revealed during Jump Festa 2024 in December 2023, and excitement has only grown since the release of the official trailer on the Chainsaw Man Twitter/X account. The trailer introduces fans to Reze, a mysterious girl with blue hair, while offering glimpses of high-octane battles and an ominous new villain.

Plot Breakdown: What to Expect from the Reze Arc

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc will adapt Chapters 40-52 of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series. The story follows Denji, who has become a Special Division 4 Devil Hunter, as he struggles to find a sense of normalcy in his life increasingly full of dangerous situations. After his date with Makima, Denji meets Reze, a charming girl who works at a cafe and appears to show him a glimpse of an ordinary life. Quickly however, this all advanced into chaos once Reze's true identity has revealed itself.

The Reze Arc shows the layers of complications getting deeper into Denji's story as the film alternates between heart pounding action sequences and deep character emotional stakes. As Denji becomes increasingly intimate with Reze, there is an even greater obstacle awaiting him that threatens everything he has fought for up to this point. The film will also continue to set up the ever present terror of the Gun Devil, the main antagonist who looms over the entire series.

Returning Cast and New Faces

The original Japanese voice cast from Season 1 will return for the film, including Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, Fairouz Ai as Power, Shogo Sakata as Aki, and Karin Takahashi as Kobeni.

A major new addition to the cast is Reina Ueda, who will voice Reze. Ueda is a seasoned voice actor known for her work in popular anime series. While the English dub cast has not been officially confirmed, it is expected that much of the original team, including Ryan Colt Levy (Denji), Suzie Yeung (Makima), and Reagan Murdock (Aki), will reprise their roles.

Why the Reze Arc Matters

The Reze Arc is widely regarded as one of the most emotional and action-packed storylines in Chainsaw Man. It not only deepens Denji's character but also sets the stage for future conflicts, including the International Assassins Arc. Fans who want to get ahead of the film can start reading the manga from Chapter 39, as Season 1 covered the first 38 chapters.

For those new to the franchise, Chainsaw Man is set in a world where devils are born from human fears. The story follows Denji, a young man who merges with the Chainsaw Devil, Pochita, to survive. In exchange, he dreams of living a simple life - something that becomes increasingly out of reach as he is drawn into the world of Devil Hunters.

Since its debut in 2018, the Chainsaw Man manga has become a cultural phenomenon, with 19 volumes released so far. The anime adaptation by MAPPA received widespread critical acclaim, boasting a 97% critics' score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

International Release Timeline

While the film is scheduled to premiere in Japan on September 19, 2025, international fans may have to wait a few months to see it. Based on previous anime film releases, it is likely that the movie will arrive in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other regions by late 2025 or early 2026.

As anticipation builds, fans can revisit Chainsaw Man Season 1, which is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. With its blend of heart-pounding action, complex characters, and striking animation, Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc is poised to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.