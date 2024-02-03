Celebs Slam Poonam Pandey for Faking Death; RGV Defends, 'Intent Unquestionable'

Hyderabad: Poonam Pandey's purported demise, purportedly due to cervical cancer, stirred controversy as she attempted to raise awareness through what many deemed a publicity stunt. The move received widespread criticism, with numerous celebrities taking to social media to denounce her actions. However, amidst the backlash, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma offered his support to Poonam.

Poonam's announcement of her supposed death took many by surprise. In a video, she expressed pride in the attention her fake death garnered, asserting that it shed light on cervical cancer, an ailment she falsely claimed had taken her life. Nevertheless, her peers in the entertainment industry, including former colleagues, were unforgiving, labeling the episode as insensitive.

In her clarification video, Poonam stated, "I am alive. I did not succumb to cervical cancer. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the countless women who have lost their lives to this illness."

Designer Saisha Shinde, a former associate of Poonam's, expressed her dismay on social media, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and chastising Poonam for what she deemed an unacceptable publicity stunt.

Contrary to the prevailing sentiment, Ram Gopal Varma commended Poonam's efforts to spark discussion on cervical cancer, acknowledging the controversy surrounding her approach but defending her intentions.

Sreejita De, echoing the sentiments of many, condemned Poonam's actions as reprehensible, emphasizing the seriousness of cancer and the insensitivity of exploiting it for attention.

Singer Rahul Vaidya lamented the demise of authentic marketing strategies in the face of sensationalism, underscoring the distasteful nature of Poonam's stunt. His earlier skepticism about her demise was vindicated by the revelation of her continued existence.

Jawan actor Riddhi Dogra shifted the blame from Poonam to the media, criticising their role in amplifying the hoax without verifying the facts, while Siddhant Kapoor called for consequences for such extreme acts.