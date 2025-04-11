Celebrity MasterChef Finale: Date, Time, Finalists, Prize Money & More - All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The grand finale of Celebrity MasterChef, which premiered in January 2025, has finally arrived. After weeks of intense culinary clashes, heartbreaking moments, and incredible displays of talent, the show has come to an end. From a star-studded lineup of contestants, just five have advanced to the big finale, where one will be proclaimed the ultimate winner.
When and Where to Watch
Celebrity MasterChef's finale will be broadcast tonight, April 11, at 8:00 PM IST on the Sony TV channel. For those watching on the digital side, the official YouTube channel and SonyLIV will have the grand episode available. The audience can expect an evening overflowing with incredible food, lively entertainment, and an ultra-dramatic reveal of the winner.
Top Finalists
This season began with a total of eleven celebrity contestants showcasing their cooking skills: Abhijeet Sawant, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Usha Nadkarni, and Kabita Singh. Ayesha Jhulka also joined later as a wildcard entrant.
After an arduous journey with incredible culinary challenges and self transformation, the final top five contestants making it to the finale are Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, and Rajiv Adatia. All consistently amazed the judges with their creativity, proficiency, and enthusiasm for food.
Judges and Host
This season's judging panel includes celebrated chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Sanjeev Kapoor. Kapoor, known for his culinary expertise, will be the one to announce the winner. Filmmaker Farah Khan has served as the host, adding charm and encouragement throughout the show.
Prize and Winner Predictions
The winner of Celebrity MasterChef will take home a trophy, the Celebrity MasterChef jacket, and a cash prize worth Rs 25 lakh.
Though there's no official word yet, it's being reported that Gaurav Khanna is the winner, with Nikki Tamboli as the first runner-up and Tejasswi Prakash securing third place. Stay tuned to find out who takes home the award!
