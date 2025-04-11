ETV Bharat / entertainment

Celebrity MasterChef Finale: Date, Time, Finalists, Prize Money & More - All You Need To Know

Celebrity MasterChef Finale: Date, Time, Finalists, Prize Money & More - All You Need To Know ( Photo: Show Poster )

Hyderabad: The grand finale of Celebrity MasterChef, which premiered in January 2025, has finally arrived. After weeks of intense culinary clashes, heartbreaking moments, and incredible displays of talent, the show has come to an end. From a star-studded lineup of contestants, just five have advanced to the big finale, where one will be proclaimed the ultimate winner.

When and Where to Watch

Celebrity MasterChef's finale will be broadcast tonight, April 11, at 8:00 PM IST on the Sony TV channel. For those watching on the digital side, the official YouTube channel and SonyLIV will have the grand episode available. The audience can expect an evening overflowing with incredible food, lively entertainment, and an ultra-dramatic reveal of the winner.

Top Finalists

This season began with a total of eleven celebrity contestants showcasing their cooking skills: Abhijeet Sawant, Chandan Prabhakar, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Usha Nadkarni, and Kabita Singh. Ayesha Jhulka also joined later as a wildcard entrant.