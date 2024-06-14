Celebrity Galore at Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion Screening, Rumoured Ex Ananya Panday Steals the Show - Watch

Ananya Panday Stuns at Rumoured Ex-Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion Screening (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: The screening of Chandu Champion, a biographical drama starring Kartik Aaryan as India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, was held in Mumbai on Thursday. The event was a glamorous affair, with a plethora of Bollywood celebrities in attendance to show their support for the film. One notable guest was the film's lead actor Kartik Aaryan's rumoured ex-girlfriend, Ananya Panday.

Ananya made a stunning entrance at the event, dressed in a grey bodycon dress paired with black Hermes Oran sandals. Her effortless style was complemented by her open hair and subtle makeup. She waved at the paparazzi and posed for the cameras before entering the venue. Ananya was accompanied by her close friend and budding actor Shanaya Kapoor, as well as her father Chunky Panday.

Kartik and Ananya continued their friendship despite their past romantic relationship. The two had reportedly dated during the filming of their 2019 romantic comedy Pati, Patni Aur Woh, but had parted ways soon after. However, they have remained amicable, with Ananya even calling up Kartik during the "Hey Karan, it's me" round on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee with Karan season 7. Ananya's mother, Bhavana Panday, had also appeared on the same show, where she had referred to Kartik as her favourite ex of Ananya's.

Ananya's recent split from Aditya Roy Kapur has been making headlines, while Kartik has reportedly been single since his relationship with Sara Ali Khan during the filming of Imtiaz Ali's 2020 romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal. Despite their personal lives, both actors have been focusing on their respective careers, with Kartik undergoing extensive physical training and transformation to portray the titular role in Chandu Champion.

The film's screening was also attended by a host of other Bollywood celebrities, including T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, actors Angad Bedi, Tiger Shroff, Vineet Kumar Singh, Alaya F, Suniel Shetty, Sunny Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Vidya Balan, and filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Imtiaz Ali, Aanand L Rai, R Balki, and Gauri Shinde.

The film, which has been co-produced by Kabir Khan and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, was released today, June 14, and is expected to resonate with audiences nationwide.