Ramoji Rao Passes Away: Celebrities Mourn Demise of 'Media and Indian Cinema Giant'

Hyderabad: Sri Ramoji Rao, the chairman the Ramoji Group of companies, passed away today. He was recently hospitalised due to health issues and breathed his last at 4.50 am on Saturday morning. Many celebrities, including megastar Chiranjeevi, expressed shock at his demise.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt tribute in Telugu mourning Ramoji Rao's demise. "Even the mighty Meru mountain bows down; deeply saddened by the news. Om Shanti," he conveyed on the platform.

RRR star Jr. NTR, who began his acting journey as a lead actor with Ramoji Rao produced film Ninnu Choodalani, extended his condolences on the demise of the visionary.

"A visionary like Shri Ramoji Rao is one in a million, a media tycoon and a giant of Indian cinema. His loss is irreplaceable, and the news of his passing is profoundly saddening. I'll forever cherish the memories of my Telugu film industry debut with the movie 'Ninnu Choodalani.' May his soul rest in peace, and my heartfelt condolences to his family," tweeted Jr. NTR.

Actor Khushboo also mourned Ramoji Rao's demise, expressing shock at the industry's loss and praying for his soul's peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the passing of renowned media personality Ramoji Rao, hailing him as a visionary who transformed Indian media.

Modi praised Rao's significant contributions to journalism and the film industry, setting new benchmarks in innovation and excellence.

"Ramoji Rao Garu was deeply committed to India's progress. I am privileged to have had numerous insightful interactions with him. My condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers during this challenging time. Om Shanti."

The last rites of Rao will be performed here at the Ramoji Film City on Sunday morning.

