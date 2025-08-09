War 2: CBFC Cuts Sensual Visuals, Orders Makers To Mute 6 References In Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer

Hyderabad: Yash Raj Films' highly anticipated action thriller War 2 is all set to release in theatres on Thursday, August 14, 2025. However, ahead of its release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested multiple changes to the film, involving both audio and visual modifications.

According to a report by a newswire, the CBFC directed the makers to mute "inappropriate references" in six different instances throughout the movie. In addition, an "obscene" dialogue was replaced with an approved line. A two-second-long "obscene" gesture made by a character, occurring a minute after the contentious dialogue, was also ordered to be removed.

The board further instructed the team to tone down the film's sensual content. As per the report, "sensual images" were to be reduced by 50%, amounting to around nine seconds of footage. While the CBFC did not specify details, these visuals are speculated to be part of actor Kiara Advani's bikini sequence in the film.

Following these edits, War 2 was granted a U/A 16+ certificate on August 6. The movie's original runtime was 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 49 seconds (179.49 minutes). Two days later, the film's producers voluntarily trimmed the length further, cutting it down to 2 hours, 51 minutes, and 44 seconds (171.44 minutes). Notably, the CBFC did not demand any changes to the high-octane action sequences.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The plot revolves around the clash between two Indian spies - Hrithik's Major Kabir Dhaliwal and Jr NTR's Vikram, whose differing views on patriotism put them on opposing sides. Kiara Advani plays Kavya Luthra, a key character in the story.

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor, War 2 is part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. With its mix of intense action, star power, and a gripping storyline, the film is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.